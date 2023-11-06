To Tell About How Biden Withstood the Dangerous Auto Strike and Survived It Politically

Union officials say it was the striking workers, not the president, who were ultimately responsible for those record contracts. But many also credit Biden’s embrace for providing political cover – which in part was due to his decision to stand with the strikers, which helped secure an agreement.

That embrace was not without risk.

The auto executives Sperling called that day play a key role in Biden’s economic and clean energy agenda. General Motors CEO Mary Barra is widely considered one of his closest corporate allies. They were not only surprised that Biden went to the picket line, they were upset. Some of the companies and other affected businesses saw this as an end to any appearance of parity and a betrayal of the White House’s assurances that what it wanted was a fair deal.

Chris Speier, head of the American Trucking Associations, said, “This is the first time in American history that a president has taken a stand while walking the picket line.” “Not only is it anti-business, but it puts a halt to 90 years of impartial arbitration by a single president.”

Biden’s decision to walk the picket line, he said, “sets a new low for what anyone will do to get political support.”

The background story of the White House’s handling of the UAW strike, as told by a dozen White House aides, trade representatives, union officials and elected officials involved in the negotiations, is among the clearest explanations to date of those stakes. One provides those that are defined. Biden’s economic platform. The president has in many ways pursued a more ambitious domestic agenda than his Democratic predecessors, and he is sometimes disregarding political conventions to accomplish it.

He has also made a major effort to halt his party’s slippage among working-class voters – in this case, a historic – showing of support for his cause. At the same time, he has tried to keep the auto industry close despite serious misgivings, with both the White House and the car companies testifying that they maintain good relations to this day.

“The President sees this deal as a boost to his middle-class jobs agenda and will be a strong rebuke of those suggesting the policies will lead to an auto future in America,” Sperling said in an interview. “Just go down the list. Instead of lower wages, fewer jobs and less factory investment for auto workers, you’ll have 148,000 UAW auto workers over the next four and a half years getting a raise more than the 22 years before that.

The lead-up to the strike was uncertain for Biden’s relationship with the union. The President’s re-election campaign was supported by most of the major labor stores.

But the UAW was a stubborn exception. Its president, Sean Fain, had said his union would pause its endorsement of Biden for the time being and publicly criticized him over his administration’s subsidies for electric vehicles. It was a rare red mark on Biden’s labor record, one that a presumptive GOP nominee, Donald Trump, is trying to take advantage of in key battleground states.

The White House, for its part, worked behind the scenes to try to establish better relations with the union.

In June, Matt Frantzen, president of Illinois-based UAW Local 1268, was invited to meet with the president behind closed doors when he visited Chicago for a speech on fundraising and the economy. Frantzen, who represents workers at a factory owned by Stellantis that closed indefinitely in February, urged Biden to help bring the Belvidere Assembly Plant back online.

Biden told him he would call the corporations and see what needed to be done, Frantzen said, and instructed his top aides to focus on Belvidere. When the president spoke to Mark Stewart, Stellantis’ North American COO, in September, he asked about the prospects for restoring jobs there.

Ultimately, according to the union, the company agreed to reopen the shuttered plant as a result of a temporary settlement reached last week.

Biden also worked to develop a personal relationship with Fenn.

Joe Biden speaks to Sean Fenn at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Michigan on September 26, 2023. Ivan Vucci/AP Photo

In July, presidential aides arranged a meeting at the White House with the labor leader. He wasn’t sure how Biden would respond. A few weeks ago, Fain took aim at the president over the battery plant loan, arguing it would create low-wage jobs and asking, “Why is Joe Biden’s administration fueling this corporate greed with taxpayer money Is?”

But Biden told his staff he wanted to talk to Fenn himself. The two men talked one-on-one for about 30 minutes.

Then, over the summer, when his then-current contract was nearing its expiration date, UAW officials asked Biden’s team if the president planned to be more assertive, said two people familiar with the matter, who were asked not to discuss the private discussions. Permission was granted to remain anonymous. The president’s aides told UAW officials that, a month before the contract expires, Biden would make a supportive statement. In this he went even further, saying, “The UAW deserves a contract that preserves the middle class.”

But the two sides were not always on the same page. On Labor Day, Biden predicted that unions would not go on strike, a statement that prompted Representative Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) to privately ask a top White House aide, “Are you out of your mind? Are you outside?” As Biden’s team began working to overturn the results, the president decided to call Fenn himself and clarify the situation.

As Biden and his staff were trying to keep Fenn on board, they were doing the same with car companies and other affected businesses. Throughout the labor struggle, Biden spoke with auto executives several times, including a few days before Labor Day. Biden’s message then, a White House official said, was to keep the conversation going: “Ignore the noise. Don’t worry about what you think about someone’s social media strategy. Stay at the table. Keep progressing.”

The back-channeling seemed to be working. Ann Wilson, senior vice president of government affairs at the Motor and Equipment Manufacturers Association, praised the White House for its continued outreach. “The president has made no secret of his position on workers and unions, but I think the conversations have been particularly helpful,” he said.

But others in the business community were angered by the union-friendly approach of a president who – while a self-proclaimed admirer of unions – was expected to remain impartial in any standoff. Steven Rattner, a financier turned car mogul during President Barack Obama’s tenure, said it represents “aggressive lobbying” by the president.

He said, “I didn’t think it was appropriate then, and I don’t think it was appropriate now.”

On September 15, UAW workers walked out of three assembly plants, formally beginning the strike. That day, the President gave a speech in which he repeated a line from Fenn, stating, “Record corporate profits mean record contracts for the UAW.”

That announcement caught car company executives by surprise, people familiar with the matter said, because they had expected more fairness.

But the UAW was also angry when Biden announced during his speech that he was sending his top aides to Detroit. They feared that White House envoys would create the impression among their members that they were controlling the negotiations.

They had some reason to worry. Biden’s team was privately nervous about a long, painful strike. In a worst-case scenario, some even feared it could extend beyond Thanksgiving.

Biden ultimately backed off from immediately sending his aides to Detroit.

But just days after the strike began, political pressure was mounting on Biden himself to actually get on the line in a show of solidarity. Democrats in Michigan and elsewhere were publicly pressuring him to join workers there, and UAW leaders wanted him to show his support more aggressively.

On September 20, while he was between meetings in New York for the United Nations General Assembly session, the President suggested to his aides that he wanted to visit the protest site. He made the final decision two days later, a day after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The White House sent the news to Fenn.

Sperling said, “The president told us all in no uncertain terms that he was there in 2009 when auto workers sacrificed so much to save the Big Three and that he planned to make it clear as a bell that he would support the UAW. Stood with the workers.” ,

Gene Sperling was tapped to oversee negotiations between the United Auto Workers and the “Big Three” auto businesses. , Susan Walsh/AP

The actual trip to Van Buren Township, Michigan was a political rope act. Biden spoke for about a minute and a half and told the workers, “You’ve earned more than you’ve ever been paid.” Some union officials, looking back, saw it not just as an embrace, but as a consequential episode to get deals across the finish line.

“It makes it national and gets attention,” said LaShawn English, director of the Michigan-based UAW region. “I thought it was great because it’s the first time that we’ve had a president who wasn’t asking us for support during the election and actually came to the membership.”

But many moments during the journey also became a headache for the President and his team.

One person involved in the negotiations on behalf of the auto company said businesses were particularly surprised when the president, asked by an accompanying reporter, said he supported the union’s bargaining for a 40 percent wage increase. They were also upset that Biden watched as Fain, on the picket line, invoked a phrase from Franklin Roosevelt, which some in business saw as drawing comparisons to Nazi Germany.

Using Roosevelt’s “arsenal of democracy” language at the plant known for its manufacturing during World War II, Fenn said, “This is a different kind of arsenal of democracy, and it’s a different kind of war. That’s what we’re fighting for.” “Today, the enemy is not a foreign country miles away. It’s right here in our own area. This is corporate greed.”

The White House later told the companies it had no idea Fenn would make the comments, according to the auto person, who was granted anonymity to speak freely about private discussions.

Another person on behalf of the company said, “We respect that the administration has a vested interest in these negotiations.” “This does not change our commitment to continue working with them on other policy matters.”

Following Biden’s visit to the line, the White House continued to keep a close eye on the talks. Sperling devoted most of his working day to negotiations. Even after the war broke out in Israel, Biden himself was briefed on them on a daily basis. Biden’s chief of staff Jeff Zients and National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard also spoke with company executives and stressed that they look forward to continuing to work together.

After the UAW cut deals with Ford and Stellantis last month, White House aides were pleased.

Within the West Wing, there was a sense that Biden’s approach had paid off and the agreements would cement his legacy as a staunchly pro-labor president who is committed to a green future with electric vehicles together.

However, there was one surprise left. The UAW announced it was expanding its strike against GM – which momentarily stunned the White House. But then, Fenn finalized a tentative agreement with the last of the Big Three on Monday.

After this, Biden spoke to him on the phone and congratulated him. The President also wished Fenn a happy birthday.

Lisa Kashinsky contributed to this report.

