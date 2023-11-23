The oil and gas sector, one of the leading emitters of planet-warming gases, will need rapid and substantial change for the world to avoid worse weather events from human-caused climate change, a report said on Thursday. Is.

Current investments in the oil and gas sector of $800 billion per year would need to be halved and greenhouse emissions, which arise from the burning of fossil fuels such as oil, would need to be reduced by 60% to give the world a fighting chance. . To meet its climate goals, the International Energy Agency said. Greenhouse gases rise into the atmosphere and warm the planet, causing many effects including extreme weather events.

The IEA report comes just ahead of the United Nations climate conference, or COP28, starting next week. Oil and gas companies, as well as other people and organizations associated with fossil fuels, often attend the meeting, which is criticized by environmentalists and climate experts. But others say the region needs to come together to discuss how to transition to clean energy.

“The oil and gas industry is facing a moment of truth at COP28 in Dubai,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a press statement upon the release of the report. “Oil and gas producers need to make profound decisions about their future place in the global energy landscape.”

Last year’s climate conference in Egypt was attended by 400 people associated with fossil fuel industries, according to an analysis by the Associated Press. There is also criticism over appointing the head of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company as the chairman of the talks in the upcoming meeting.

According to the IEA, the energy sector is responsible for more than two-thirds of all human activity-related greenhouse gas emissions, and oil and gas accounts for almost half of them. Oil and gas companies are also responsible for more than 60% of methane emissions – a gas that traps about 87 times more heat than carbon dioxide on a 20-year time scale.

The report said oil and gas companies could find alternative revenues from the clean energy economy, including hydrogen and hydrogen-based fuels and carbon capture technologies. Both clean hydrogen – made from renewable electricity – and carbon capture – which takes carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere – are currently largely untapped.

The report looked at climate promises made by countries as well as a scenario where the world reached net zero emissions by 2050. It found that if countries met all climate promises, demand for oil and gas would be 45% below today’s levels. 2050. If the world reaches net zero by then, demand will be reduced by 75%, it said.

Earlier this year, another IEA report found that world demand for oil, gas and coal will peak by the end of the decade.

Vibhuti Garg, a New Delhi-based energy analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, said the need for oil and gas “will definitely decline.”

“There are cheaper alternatives that are cleaner, so countries will start using those alternatives and reduce their dependence on these expensive fuels,” he said.

