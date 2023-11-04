To provide a platform for local entrepreneurs

Published: Friday, November 03, 2023

By: Jeremy S. Zabala

Nurhaliza (sixth right) with Chong (seventh right) during the official opening of the PearlEmpower Grow and Glow Market.

Kota Kinabalu: Rotary Club of Kota Kinabalu Pearl (RCKK Pearl) president Rosie Chong said local businesses, especially those operating on a small scale, have the potential to reach higher levels if they have the proper platforms. He said that organizations or agencies should coordinate to provide such platforms so that their voices can be heard and they can be given greater opportunities.

Chong said the club has accepted this, running programs to ensure they are provided with opportunities to promote their products in line with RCKK’s mission. “This is part of the club’s mission, to empower women in entrepreneurship. These businesses operate without shops. “Our aim is to create a platform for social enterprise to showcase their products and train them to do business and this is in line with the Vibrant Kota Kinabalu City (concept) as the City Hall (DBKK) supports entrepreneurship and the city’s economy. Wants to grow,” she said after conducting the PearlEmpower Grow and Glow Market at Wisma Merdeka.

Mayor Datuk Nurhaliza Awang Alip, RCKK Pearl immediate past president Datuk Amina Ambrose and former president Datuk Elijah Goh, among others, were also present. Chong said 72 vendors have applied to be part of the program, as it is the first program of its kind by the club.

“Actually 72 vendors had applied but we could cater to only 52 and some of them had to share space to display their respective products. “With such encouraging participation, it is clear that there is a need for such a platform. So we will organize a big event to help RCKK Pearl small medium entrepreneurs (to promote their product). “We are also grateful that we are receiving tremendous support from the state government to run programs that benefit local entrepreneurs,” he said. Meanwhile, Amina, who is also the assistant ambassador of Rotary District 3310 (Sabah Region) empowering women and girls, said the market not only serves as a platform for women entrepreneurs but also a celebration of creativity, It is a proof of human ingenuity and also a center of diversity. He said that the program is also a testament to the power of innovation and small-scale entrepreneurship that has empowered individuals, especially women entrepreneurs, to transform their passions into businesses, hobbies into livelihoods as well as realize their dreams. makes. “What makes the market truly special is the living tapestry of stories behind each product. Every item contains a piece of someone’s dreams, hard work and dedication. “When you buy from the marketplace, you are not just buying a product, you are also buying a story of love and hard work (from these entrepreneurs). “It is a testament to human potential and the infinite possibilities that come from our creativity and resourcefulness,” he said. Nurhaliza lauded the initiatives and efforts made by RCKK Pearl, which not only highlights the Vibrant Kota Kinabalu City concept, but also encourages greater participation of women entrepreneurs in advertising and promoting their products. He expressed hope that RCKK Pearl will continue to cooperate with the City Hall in organizing more events that will not only emphasize the activities available in the city for visitors but also showcase various products that can attract more local or foreign tourists. Are. “We support programs like this (market) and we will continue to provide our unwavering support,” he said. Stay updated by following Daily Express’ Telegram channel.

