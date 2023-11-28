New York, United States, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global remote monitoring and control market size will grow from US$27.95 billion in 2022 to US$47.7 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR). of 5.4% during the estimated period.

Remote monitoring and control systems aim to streamline the management of more complex and sophisticated facilities such as industrial plants, power plants, network operations centers, airports, and spacecraft. Remote monitoring systems consist of sensors/detectors, switches, primary data collection modules, network connections, and a centralized computer platform with a good human-machine interface. The increasing technological advancements in industrial automation, as well as the increasing need for industrial mobility and asset integrity in the process industry, is one of the primary reasons governing remote monitoring and market growth. Due to its wide applications in industries such as oil and gas, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, automotive, and energy, the remote monitoring and control market is projected to grow rapidly. Furthermore, rising consumer demand for Industry 4.0 in process and manufacturing sectors, as well as rapid adoption of artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) in industrial contexts, is driving the remote monitoring and control market. Furthermore, optimum utilization of assets through implementation of remote monitoring and control systems in the processing industry will definitely increase the demand over the forecast period.

Browse key industry insights from the report spanning over 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures and charts , Global Remote Monitoring and Control Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Type (Solutions, Field Equipment), by Industry Verticals (Automotive, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Metals & Mining, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Water & Waste Water Treatment), Semiconductor & Electronics, Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The solutions segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on type, the global remote monitoring and control market has been segmented into solutions and field devices. Of these, the solutions segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 68.2% over the forecast period, primarily due to the wide variety of applications and the growing need for sophisticated monitoring and control systems across multiple industries. In general, the solution area includes systems and software for remote monitoring and control. Furthermore, organizations give high priority to developing and deploying advanced solutions that provide comprehensive remote monitoring capabilities, making it the most prominent category in the market.

The energy and power segment had the largest revenue share at over 32.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of industry verticals, the global remote monitoring and control market has been segmented into automotive, energy & power, oil & gas, chemicals, metals & mining, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, water & wastewater treatment, semiconductor & electronics, and others. Has gone. , Of these, the energy and power segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share of 32.7% over the forecast period. This is mostly due to the critical nature of power generation and distribution, the vast scale of operations, and the many benefits provided by real-time monitoring and control. These technologies enable proactive maintenance, problem identification and efficiency optimization, leading to improved reliability and lower operating costs.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with over 38.7% market share over the forecast period. In view of the region’s strong industrial sector, high technology adoption, and strict restrictions, remote monitoring and control systems are commonly employed. Furthermore, due to the representation of many global leaders in technology, industrial machinery and software, North America enjoys a competitive advantage in this market. In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. As the Asia Pacific region undergoes rapid industrialization and urbanization, the demand for remote monitoring and control systems is increasing. Similarly, investment in smart city projects and increasing application of Industry 4.0 methods help expand the market in the region. During the forecast period, the Europe market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR.

competitive analysis:

The report provides proper analysis of the key organizations/companies involved in the global market primarily based on their product offering, business overview, geographical presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share and SWOT analysis along with comparative assessment based on their product offering, business overview, geographical presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share and SWOT analysis. The report also provides a detailed analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, including product developments, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and others. This allows evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global remote monitoring and control market include ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Emerson Electric, Endress+Hauser AG, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Danfoss A/S, Honeywell International, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Iterian LLC. Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and many others.

recent developments

On June 2023, Digi International, a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) connection products and services, has introduced the latest version of Digi SkyCloud, a cutting-edge solution for monitoring, analyzing and controlling field data. The latest version of SkyCloud adds several new capabilities, allowing users to easily integrate their systems with remote monitoring and control solutions – providing flexibility and optimal efficiency, making it perfect for industrial, agricultural and environmental industries. Are. This latest cloud update highlights Digi’s long-term commitment to providing comprehensive solutions for industrial monitoring and control across a wide range of industries, including water management, precision agriculture and environmental compliance.

market segment

The study estimates revenues at the global, regional and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global remote monitoring and control market based on the segments mentioned below:

Remote Monitoring and Control Market, Type Analysis

Solution SCADA vibration monitoring

field equipment pressure transmitter temperature transmitter humidity transmitter level transmitter intelligent flow meter vibration level switch



Remote Monitoring and Control Market, Industry Vertical Analysis

automotive

energy power

oil Gas

chemical

Metals and Mining

Food & Beverage

pharmaceutical

Water and Waste Water Treatment

Semiconductor and Electronics

Other

Remote Monitoring and Control Market, Regional Analysis

North America

Europe Germany UK France Italy spain Russia rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia rest of asia pacific

South America brazil argentina rest of south america

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arab Queue South Africa Rest of the Middle East and Africa



