To fix treasury base trade, to fix ratings, to end the risk-free fiction

Quietly, US government and private debt issuers are outpacing the public (SEC-regulated) credit markets. This trend started even before the pandemic and is accelerating.

To understand the scale and pace of this change, consider data on global private credit AUM. In 2008, it was slightly more than USD200 BN. By early 2023, BlackRock

blk

The estimate was USD1.3 TN, with 44% direct lending, and in October 2023, USD1.6 TN. Private lending is mainstream, but in absolute terms it is still less than half of the alternative asset-backed (ABS) and private label mortgage-backed (RMBS) sectors.

Additionally since 2008, outstanding US Treasury market issuance has increased by 500% to USD25 TN, an astonishing 56% compound average growth rate (CAGR). Over the same time frame, Treasuries’ share of total U.S. bonds outstanding has declined from 20% to nearly 50%, surpassing all other major bond market sectors.

Private debt and US Treasuries have one thing in common

There is no reliance on credit ratings by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations (NRSROs), government-licensed credit rating agencies (CRAs) regulated by the SEC.

Credit ratings have a special place in our current market microstructure. Since the 1960s, the NRSRO has had an enormous influence on a wide range of the world’s credit markets. By making credit issuance more informationally rich and consistent, credit ratings make debt capital markets more competitive and liquid. Either theory holds.

Why, then, have rated credit sectors been weakening since the peak of the global financial crisis (GFC), at the expense of non-rated sectors? And as long as the money is flowing, does it really matter?

This blog argues that the structure of wealth flow matters to economic health in the same way that the calories we choose to consume matter to physical health. Like our bodies, our economies can handle system imbalances. But only up to a limit. Calories count, even when we forget to count them. Calories from synthetic sources that cheat the body can kill if consumed excessively.

There are biological limits to private debt—Treasuries are in denial

Private loans are characterized by opaque information and specific structures. Being opaque means that they are worth more than the rated bonds. Being niche means they are hard to trade. The presence of private debt makes the credit market more expensive and less liquid. Less healthy. But, being subject to the laws of supply and demand, there are natural limits to private credit expansion.

Private lenders may attempt self-funding with the tokens – a strategy that failed spectacularly for FTX. A more realistic option is to repackage and sell on-balance sheet loans as securities; But since many potential buyers are regulated, this brings private debt back under the influence of the NRSRO, which is a structural limit to expansion.

Are there natural limits to the US treasury? S&P and Fitch have already downgraded the Treasury’s long-term claims-paying ability from the top AAA/AAA of the credit scale. I have written about it here. In terms of pricing, global financial markets still behave as if credit ratings on Treasuries are unimportant, for at least three possible reasons:

Habit: After half a century of accepting the dollar as the world’s currency, the imaginary, taken-for-granted notion of unlimited American debt capacity is hard to shake.

thinking: Modern American financial theory assumes that all financial transactions take place here risk free rate, The efficient market theory is based on this. Without the risk-free rate, we have no theoretical basis for asset price movement mechanics.

Practice: Risk-free rate is not required risk free borrower, But in support of a risk-free borrower with infinite capacity, the Federal Reserve issues new debt at will. pricing is In fact Replacement cost for risk-free real-time money.

These are all arguments. It doesn’t matter to them.

What matters is that the pure monetary perspective (USD is always worth 1USD) has completely marginalized the credit risk perspective, where ratings represent a reasonable risk-adjusted cost of funds and reflect fractionalization of value. Which is reflected in partial reservations at regulated institutions. ‘The balance sheet – is not so much imaginary as the ideal of balance.

Junk food financial theory leaves a hole that needs filling

In our markets, the credit spread is a markup on the amount the US government will pay – no matter what its actual credit strength. But from a strict credit perspective, risk-free is a fairy tale. No credit is without default risk.

By the height of the global financial crisis (GFC), the risk-free fairy tale was less fragmented. US bonds outstanding on the US Treasury were less than 20% – not 50% – and their dollar value in aggregate was less than 65% of GDP – not more than 100%.

The story of uncontrolled Treasury growth began with the Fed bailout of US broker-dealers, which set off a tsunami of bankruptcies in 2009. Pundits rationalized this cheap money as the life raft that pulled the US economy through the GFC and the pandemic. But here’s an interesting alternative perspective: The Fed reversed its monetary policy in the year (2022) when the amount of Treasuries outstanding matched an independent estimate of the economic damage caused by the GFC: USD22tn.

It is simply impossible to understand – or perhaps more importantly, to acknowledge – how useless the NRSRO credit benchmarking function must have been to create such a huge hole. But we are all living with the consequences. And junk-food financial theories quietly sidestep the role of debt. The book’s introduction by economist Ann Pettifor, production of wealthReminds us of the social value of debt:

The development of monetary systems for the creation and management of debt was a revolutionary advance for civilization, as it ensured the widespread availability of finance. That finance in turn generates economic activity such as employment creativity innovation scientific investigation, provision of goods and services – activity that society considers useful or important.

sub headline, How to break the power of the bankers?The irony is that US government debt is being systematically expanded at the expense of the credit and natural borrowers who need the credit – the real sources of value in the economy.

back to the basics

Recently, regulators have been raising concerns over Treasury basis trades – those yield curve arbitrage operations conducted by large non-banks that exploit small dislocations between spot and futures Treasury prices (the “basis”) and short-term collateral ( “Repo”) borrow heavily in the markets. Earn “risk-free” profits for client institutions with long-term exposure.

Coincidentally, these client institutions are the same ones on which private credit wants to place expensive bets: life insurance companies, whose risk maturity profile is affected not only on the supply side by synthetic financial products but also on the demand side. Real-physical-health issues.

It is the role of regulators to set policies, but it is not the role of the market to implement them. For every regulator wondering how to reduce the rising leverage inside every sector in the credit supply chain without being a zombie, the answer must start by facing credit realities.

Start by isolating the concept of A risk free rate, An asymptotic value with a solid place in modern financial system theory, from the concept of risk free borrowerAn unstable fairy tale that we must begin to live without.

Washington – September 19: A statue of Alexander, the first United States Treasury Secretary , [+] Hamilton stands in front of the US Treasury in Washington, DC on September 19, 2008. Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson announced that the Treasury will insure money market mutual funds as part of a larger government bailout that is attempting to stabilize the ongoing financial crisis. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) getty images

footDebt-inspired bets on US Treasuries are scaring regulators

sifmafixed income chart