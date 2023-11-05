'To finance the energy transition, companies will have to reduce their shareholder remuneration'

Energy transition, water management and biodiversity conservation all require renewable energy generation facilities; Thermal renovation of housing and other buildings; industrial and transportation decarbonization; more efficient management of water consumption; and arrangements and measures for the protection or conservation of substantial numbers of plant and animal species.

We know more or less how much additional investment is required to meet these three objectives. With respect to the energy transition, estimates by Selma Mahfouz and Jean Pisani-Ferry suggest a net additional investment need of 2.5% of GDP per year ($2.5 trillion per year worldwide). According to available studies, water-related investments amount to $350 billion per year (or 0.35% of global GDP).

The Global Agreement on Biodiversity (Kunming-Montreal Agreement, 2022) provides for $200 billion per year in national and international funding, but, according to the Paulson Institute, this should be increased to $800 billion in annual investment (up from the current $140 billion instead of) ). Finally, to these amounts must be added the public expenditures associated with preserving the purchasing power of the most modest households, which will be seriously affected by rising energy and water prices.

If we dedicate 0.5% of GDP to this support, investment expenditure associated with the ecological transition should amount to about 4% of GDP per year for at least 20 years, funded by businesses and households, both public and private. The investment is divided between. How can France finance it?

The first possibility is increase in foreign debt. But France already has a current account deficit of 2% of gross domestic product (GDP). That is to say, it borrows 2% of GDP per year Domestic savings are inadequate to meet its investment needs. It would have to increase to 6% of GDP to cover all the additional investment required for this transformation. Financing this foreign deficit would be extremely difficult: it could lead to a financial crisis of the kind that has hit the southern eurozone countries since 2010.

reduce consumption

Furthermore, each country will be faced with the need to invest in this transformation, and more investment will be required: this means there will be a “war” for access to funds, and therefore much more to attract foreign capital. There will be competition. It is not certain that France is attractive enough to attract additional foreign capital in a world where savings have become scarce. Therefore, financing additional investment through foreign borrowing does not seem possible.

