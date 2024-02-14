To extend the life of a lithium-metal EV battery, simply drain it and leave it be, Stanford scientists find

Illustration: open verse

Researchers at Stanford University found that the best way to extend the life of a lithium-metal EV battery is to drain it and let it rest for a few hours.

The study, “Resting restores performance of discharged lithium-metal batteries,” was published Feb. 7 in the journal Nature. NatureFound that this straightforward approach restored battery capacity and boosted overall performance.

Study co-lead author Wenbo Zhang, a Stanford PhD student in materials science and engineering, said:

We were looking for the easiest, cheapest and fastest way to improve lithium metal cycling life. We found that by keeping the battery in a discharged state, lost capacity can be recovered and cycle life can be extended. These improvements can be realized simply by reprogramming the battery management software, with no additional costs or required changes to equipment, materials or production flows.

The results of the study may provide practical insights to EV manufacturers in adapting lithium metal technology to real-world driving conditions.

Lithium-metal batteries can double the range of an EV, but they rapidly lose their ability to store energy after a few cycles of charging and discharging, rendering them useless for regular driving.

A conventional lithium-ion battery consists of two electrodes – a graphite anode and a lithium metal oxide cathode – separated by a liquid or solid electrolyte that shuttles lithium ions back and forth.

In lithium-metal batteries, the graphite anode is replaced with electroplated lithium metal, which enables it to store twice as much energy as a lithium-ion battery in the same space. Lithium-metal anodes weigh less than graphite anodes, which is essential for EVs. Lithium-metal batteries can hold at least one-third more energy per pound than Li-ion batteries.

When a lithium-metal battery is discharged, micron-sized pieces of lithium metal disintegrate and become trapped in the solid electrolyte interphase (SEI). This spongy matrix forms where the anode and electrolyte meet.

“The SEI matrix is ​​essentially the dissolved electrolyte,” Zhang explained. “It encapsulates the individual pieces of lithium metal removed from the anode and prevents them from participating in any electrochemical reaction. For this reason, we consider isolated lithium dead.”

Repeated charging and discharging causes excess dead lithium to build up, causing the battery’s capacity to decrease rapidly. So, an EV with a lithium-metal battery will lose range much faster than a Li-ion-powered EV.

strain it and let it sit

Previous research from Stanford found that the SEI matrix begins to degrade when the battery is idle. Based on that conclusion, the researchers conducting this study decided to see what would happen if the battery was allowed to rest while being discharged.

They completely discharged the battery so that there was zero current flowing through it and found that if the battery remained in the discharged state for only an hour, some of the SEI matrix surrounding the dead lithium dissolved.

When a lithium-metal battery is recharged, the dead lithium will recombine with the anode because there is less solid mass in the way. Reconnection with the anode brings the dead lithium back to life, enabling the battery to produce more energy and extend its cycle life.

The research team initially thought the energy loss was irreversible, but using time-lapse video microscopy, they found that the lost capacity could be recovered by simply resting the discharged battery.

irl application

The average driver in the US spends about an hour behind the wheel every day, so letting the car battery rest for several hours is out of the question.

A typical EV may have up to 4,000 batteries arranged in modules controlled by a battery management system. In lithium-metal batteries, a current management system can be programmed to completely discharge an individual module so that it has zero capacity left.

Zhang said:

You can implement our protocol just as fast as it takes you to write battery management system code. We believe that in some types of lithium metal batteries, discharge-state resting alone can significantly increase EV cycle life.

Read more: Researchers achieve super-safe, ultrafast Li-ion battery charging

If you live in an area where natural disasters occur frequently, and you’re interested in making your home more resilient to power outages, consider going solar and adding a battery storage system. To make sure you find a reliable, trustworthy solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to use solar energy. They have hundreds of pre-verified solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and savings of 20-30% compared to working alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls unless you select an installer and share your phone number with them.

It’s easy to compare your personalized solar quotes online and you’ll have access to impartial energy consultants to help you every step of the way. get started Here, -Advertisement*

FTC: We use auto affiliate links that generate income. More.

Source: electrek.co