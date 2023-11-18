LONDON – A bottle of Scotch whiskey described as “the most sought-after” in the world sold for nearly 2.2 million pounds ($2.7 million) on Saturday, an auction record for a bottle of wine or spirits.

After a bidding war between prospective buyers over the phone and in the room, The Macallan Adami 1926 was sold at Sotheby’s in London.

Only 40 bottles of The Macallan 1926 were bottled in 1986 after being aged in sherry casks for 60 years. Twelve bottles, including the one sold on Saturday, had labels designed by Italian painter Valerio Adami.

Another bottle from the same cask was sold by Sotheby’s in 2019 for almost £1.5 million, a record for a wine or spirit until Saturday.

“The Macallan 1926 is a whiskey every auctioneer wants to sell and every collector wants to own,” said Johnny Fowle, Sotheby’s global head of spirits.

He said the record-breaking sales are nothing short of a significant event for the whiskey industry as a whole. ,

The bottle sold on Saturday is the first to be repaired by the distillery ahead of the auction. This involved replacing the cork and applying new glue to the corners of the bottle labels.

The final price of £2,187,500 ($2,714,250) included a fee known as buyer’s premium on top of the sale price of £1.75 million. The price far exceeded the pre-sale estimate of £750,000 to £1.2 million.

And what does $2.7 million worth of whiskey look like? The Macallan’s master whiskey maker Kirsten Campbell, who smelled the tipple during the restoration, said it included notes of “dark fruit, black cherry compote with sticky dates, followed by intensely sweet ancient oak”.

“Dark chocolate, treacle, ginger…the notes go on,” she said. “Experiencing the opening of this iconic 60-year-old single malt, first bottled 37 years ago, was a very special moment, and I hope new patrons will enjoy the same privilege.”

