To bring down inflation, ECB will have to keep rates at or near 4% until 2024 – IMF

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that faster wage growth in the euro zone could keep inflation high for longer and prompted the European Central Bank to keep interest rates at record lows until next year to ease price pressures. Should be kept at or near height.

The ECB broke a streak of ten consecutive rate hikes last month, raising market expectations that its next move will be a cut, possibly in April, cutting rates by a total of 90 basis points by the end of next year.

Underscoring the stakes of an initial rate cut, Alfred Camerer, head of the IMF’s European department, argued that the ECB’s deposit rate should remain close to its record high 4% level throughout the next year.

“Monetary policy is appropriately tight and needs to remain so into 2024,” Kammer told a news conference. “For all intents and purposes, (deposit rates) should be kept at that level or close to that level throughout 2024.”

Kemmer warned the ECB against cutting rates too soon as that would require even more costly policy tightening later.

“It’s less expensive to be too tight than too loose,” Kammer said. “We also want to avoid premature celebrations.”

Inflation exceeded 10% a year ago, but since then it has been on a steady downward trend, even though the “last mile” of deflation has been the hardest seen and still takes two years to reach 2% from about 3%. It may take years.

Although the IMF believes price growth will return to target in 2025, an exceptionally tight labor market could push this date back to 2026, it warned.

Unemployment is already at record lows and whatever shortages remain in the labor market may be smaller than now calculated, leading to wage inflation, which will then affect consumer prices.

The IMF said real wages also have a way of keeping pace with inflation and could lead to price pressures.

“Risks remain tilted towards persistently rising inflation,” the IMF said in a report. “Under adverse assumptions, this could delay reaching the inflation target by 2026.”

Kammer said the conflict in Gaza has driven up global energy costs, posing a risk of further price increases.

However, overall economic growth in the current quarter is somewhat weaker than anticipated, which may limit pressure on prices.

Still, growth is broadly in line with expectations and a “soft landing” rather than a deep recession is still the IMF’s main scenario, Kammer said.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com