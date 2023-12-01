TMNG Token Successfully Listed on MEXC Crypto Exchange

[PRESS RELEASE – Zug, Switzerland, December 1st, 2023]

TMN Global proudly announces the successful listing of its native TMNG token on the MEXC crypto exchange, effective December 1, 2023. This strategic partnership marks an important milestone for TMN Global in the crypto space.

EREA World AG partnered with Europäische Metallhandels (EMH) AG to develop a cryptocurrency called TMNG, which stands for Technology Metal Network Global. EMH AG is the market leader for commodity trading in Europe. TMN Global is a platform that combines traditional investments in technology metals, rare earth metals and precious metals with modern blockchain and cryptocurrency benefits. TMNG is intended to act as a payment token for purchasing tangible assets (metals) in the TMN Global Shop.

MEXC, a well-known player in the cryptocurrency industry that has been consistently ranked in the top 15 centralized exchanges, recently climbed to the impressive top 5 ranking on CoinGecko.com. With an average of daily trading volume of US$1 billion, MEXC has firmly established itself as a major influencer in the digital asset market.

TMN Global expresses its gratitude for its cooperation with the MEXC exchange, which was established in 2018 and serves more than 10 million users in 170+ countries. MEXC’s commitment to industry standards and professionalism aligns seamlessly with TMN Global’s core values.

With industry leading features including minimal fees, exceptional liquidity and a state-of-the-art security system, MEXC stands out as a top-tier crypto exchange. Their high-performance trading engine, capable of processing 1.4 million transactions per second, sets new standards for efficiency and performance in the crypto trading space.

Security is paramount for both TMN Global and MEXC, with servers independently hosted in multiple countries to ensure optimal data integrity and user security. This commitment to security reflects TMN Global’s dedication to providing a secure environment for its investors and users.

The collaboration between TMN Global and MEXC marks a historic moment in crypto history, introducing the world’s first token that gives users access to technology metals and rare earth metals. The official listing on MEXC, starting on December 1, 2023, opens the door to exciting opportunities, increased liquidity and broader access to TMN Global’s vision.

Users can stay tuned for further updates as we embark on this exciting journey together!

About TMN Global:

Founded in 2021, EREA World AG is a Zug, Switzerland-based blockchain company that manages the TMN Global platform and the native TMNG payment token. In partnership with Europäische Metallhandels (EMH) AG, TMN Global combines traditional investments in technology metals, rare earth metals and precious metals with blockchain and cryptocurrency benefits.

TMNG serves as a payment token for purchasing tangible assets (metals) in the TMN Global Shop.

About MEXC Exchange:

Founded in 2018, MEXC is known for high-performance and mega transaction matching technology, serving over 10 million users in 170+ countries. MEXC aims to be the platform of choice for new traders and experienced investors with a global presence and regulatory compliance.

The exchange’s high-performance trading engine, developed by banking industry experts, completes up to 1.4 million transactions per second, ensuring unprecedented efficiency and superior performance.

Website: www.tmn-global.com

Address: Poststrasse 14, 6300 Zug, Switzerland

