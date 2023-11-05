TLT: Long-gone American treasures are a generational buy

US Treasuries, TLT ETF

wsmahar

My macro view favors long-dated Treasuries

My macro outlook for 2024 is that we will see a moderate recession and strong deflation in major economies, including the US and EU. While I expect inflationary pressure from oil and gas to continue, most other commodities and factors will be disinflationary. Therefore, overall inflation should remain under control. Possibly falling by ~3% per year, but not reaching 2% per year, outside of a strong recession.

So far, the Fed’s sharp interest rate hikes have only affected variable rate loans and any that refinance within a year or two. The major effects of the rate hike are delayed and yet to come.

Similarly, the impact of the recent inflation increase has still not been fully felt. As the current permanently higher consumer price level is set, more and more people will need to purchase big-ticket items at the new prices. More and more people will gradually “max out” their excess savings, which will impact spending and investment.

Bullishly Inverted Yield Curve (Wait, Not Anymore)

The strongly inverted yield curve also delayed the negative impact of rapidly rising rates as companies (including banks) and individuals were able to use their existing cheap debt to deposit excess cash at higher rates, effectively creating a positive There is interest margin. This is exactly similar to the way banks give loans. However, the longer end of the curve has recently become almost completely (though not completely) aligned with the shorter end. Holding short-term debt still has some positive spreads. Furthermore, higher long rates mean that instead of rolling over the loan, some companies and individuals will decide that it is not worth it at the current high rates, and will forego the loan, sell the house, cancel investments, etc.

ustreasuryyieldcurve.com

Market prices are now at current rates “forever”

Flattening the curve is a game-changer. This situation no longer motivates investors to remain in short-term debt. There is no benefit in terms of yield. Being in less debt is just an expression of defensiveness or diversification etc. What happens when short rates start falling in anticipation of the Fed starting to cut rates? Trillions of dollars held in this short-term cash will be gone. Where? A portion of this will be invested in stocks and other risk assets, if expectations for a rate cut are healthily based on falling inflation, not recession. If a rate cut is a sign of financial or economic troubles and fears of a recession, most of the money will go into long-term Treasuries. This sudden increase in demand has almost always historically yielded very attractive returns in long-term Treasury investments. I understand the bearish argument of high supply and falling demand by foreign investors and governments. However, I believe the amount of money currently held on the sidelines is so large that when investors start pulling it out, it will overwhelm all other factors for several months and have a strong impact on yields.

The Fed is on pause

The Fed is in a wait-and-see situation. Unless absolutely necessary, they would prefer to maintain the rates now High For a longer time, but not High, Each incremental increase from these levels has diminishing returns in terms of the positive goals the Fed seeks to achieve (slowing the economy and inflation). On the other hand, the risk of “breaking something” is now much greater with each increase. The UK pension system almost broke even at a rate of 4%. The weakest small banks collapsed soon thereafter. Some banks are already in trouble over long-standing treasury positions. So may some American pension funds. The government must issue incremental debt to pay the increased interest. Therefore, the Fed will not raise more money unless absolutely necessary.

The Fed subordinated to the US treasury

The current flat yield curve, combined with the Fed, serves as a “Fed put” under long-term Treasuries. There is no longer any incentive to move towards the short term. If long yields exceed short term yields above this level, there will be a clear incentive to move into longer term debt to benefit from the traditional positive roll yield (term premium).

risk assets vs treasuries

Risk assets like stocks don’t care much about interest rates when rates are below 5. However, rates above 5% over the short or long term (or both) will begin to have an excessive impact on the prices of risk assets. A risk-free rate above 5% will actually begin to suck money out of risky assets like stocks, as it gets uncomfortably close to the long-term expected total returns of many risky asset classes. Smaller risk premiums may not be worth the risk. A sharp, strong bear market in risk assets will increase the risk of “something breaking”, and will reignite expectations of a rate cut across the yield curve. The Fed will likely step in one way or another.

Magic Number 5: Psychology Matters

An inverse P/E of ~20x implies an earnings yield of around 5%. While stocks offer more than just yield (the future growth potential of earnings), this 5% no-growth stock yield is the same as the risk-free rate. Something worth considering separately. Another psychological significance of the number 5 is that it is a semi-round number, it is also the highest level since 2007 and a level around which 30Y rates oscillated during the 2002-2007 cycle. Additionally, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is down ~50% in price terms (excluding dividends) from its November 2020 peak and a slightly lower November 2021 peak. Losing almost half the money in a fixed income instrument in just two years is a blow to many holders. Many individual investors have already surrendered. The sentiment is mostly negative. The implied and realized volatility of the TLT ETF, VXTLT Index, is high. The MOVE index of US Treasury volatility is high, both already indicating substantial stress to the asset class.

Treasuries have now become a defensive asset again

During interest rate rises, long-term Treasuries ceased to serve as a risk-free hedge. They have now been in a bear market for the third year, their longest ever. However, they eventually reprice to the “correct” new level of expected inflation and real yields. At higher yields, Treasuries will now function again, in fact even better than before, as a good defensive hedge as well as a portfolio diversifier (the negative correlation with stocks will return to the average). The most recent evidence that Treasuries are once again considered a defensive, risk-free asset class is their reaction to the tragic events that happened with Israel.

risk-reward reversed

There are risks in all investments. Yields may increase further due to several risks. However, if long-term yields rise from the current 5% level to 8% (an increase of 3 percentage points), the market value of government bonds with maturities in 20 years will fall by approximately 30%. However, if rates fell the same 3 percentage points from the current 5% to 2%, the price of the same bond would increase by approximately 50%. Furthermore, regardless of what happens to interest rates, investors are getting a nominal current yield of 5% per annum. Therefore, the actual downside risk is much lower than the upside potential. True, if long term rates rose to 15% like they did in the 70s, bond prices would drop ~63%. But the bond will have an annual yield of 5% every year on the purchase price. Similarly, if rates go to near zero over the long term, the bond price will approximately double. Then, there will be an annual yield of 5%.

fidelity to truth

fidelity to truth

Source: Nishtha

How to Invest in Long Term US Treasuries?

A constant-maturity ETF, like TLT, will keep the maturity at approximately the same period indefinitely. This means that he will have to sell individual bonds from his portfolio when their maturity period is 20 years and buy longer term bonds. This systematic rolling of positions means that the fund can make profits or lose value depending on the shape of the interest rate curve across 20Y to 30Y maturities. If 20Y rates are higher than 30Y rates (like now), the fund realizes a loss of value as it sells 20Y Treasuries at a lower price (higher yield) and buys 30Y papers at a higher price (lower yield). . If this yield differential is small, such as now (~20 basis points), the fund loses about 0.4% per year of its entire value (given that it has to sell ~9% of all assets per year if we assume the same (assuming formally spread maturity) of 20 and 30 years, i.e. a total of 11 years). A full percentage point difference in 20Y and 30Y yields would mean a loss of ~2% per year. On the other hand, if the yield curve has a natural positive slope (20Y yield is lower than 30Y yield), the fund will realize similar gains rather than losses.

Investing in target-maturity bonds or ETFs that hold maturity bonds with a specific maturity, sell no bonds, and take no risk of the shape of the yield curve. However, as their time to maturity gets shorter, their duration reduces, and so does their sensitivity to changes in interest rates. Such investments automatically “rebalance” your bond position to shorter and shorter maturities and durations. This is great if investors want to reduce their exposure to rates over time, but it is a negative if they want to maintain constant exposure to interest rates.

Data by YCharts

Downside protection and excess yield

Depending on specific needs, investors may consider purchasing put option insurance against large losses if they invest through ETFs that contain options. While implied volatility is high, out-of-the-money put options with a strike price 10% or more above the current price are well priced. In contrast, out-of-the-money call options are expensive. Selling covered calls on a long ETF position should be considered for additional yield, although there is certainly upside if rates fall more than expected relative to the strike price of the call.

conclusion

I believe the current situation of ~5% interest rates at the long end of the US Treasury curve presents a very attractive risk-reward opportunity. The current bear market in long-term US interest rates is in its third year (a historic record in itself). It has already been as brutal as the stock market crash of 2008–2009, both in its length, speed, and overall percentage of losses. The current 5% level is likely to become a major battleground between the losing bulls and the bears eager to book at least some profits.

For example, investing is possible through constant-maturity ETFs, such as TLT, or by holding specific bonds to maturity, or by purchasing target-maturity bond ETFs. The selection depends on the specific needs of the investors. Investing in constant-maturity funds, such as TLT, carries additional risk or benefits depending on the shape of the yield curve. A positive term premium, where yields increase with increasing maturity over 20 years, is beneficial.

Source: seekingalpha.com