November 5, 2023
TLT: Long-gone American treasures are a generational buy


My macro view favors long-dated Treasuries

My macro outlook for 2024 is that we will see a moderate recession and strong deflation in major economies, including the US and EU. While I expect inflationary pressure from oil and gas to continue, most other commodities and factors will be disinflationary. Therefore, overall inflation should remain under control. Possibly falling by ~3% per year, but not reaching 2% per year, outside of a strong recession.

