TJX just shut down a large portion of its online business. Should investors be worried? , The Motley Fool

Along with technology giants, the Internet changed everything for retail Amazon Completely changing the way consumers shop. Retailers have had to adjust to opening their own online stores wherever customers are shopping – offering a so-called omnichannel experience. tjx companies (TJX +0.79% ) is no different from other retailers in this regard.

But the discount retailer made it clear that not all stores are online.

The retail world is different

When Amazon emerged as a leading online book seller, the common way for consumers to obtain books was to browse through a physical bookstore. Buying a book online was easy and inexpensive and could be done from home. Many small booksellers (and even some larger ones) eventually went out of business. Even bookstore giant Barnes & Noble began repositioning its business. Although the impact on other retailer sectors has not been as dramatic, the advent of online shopping has fundamentally changed the retail picture. It has now become almost mandatory to talk about being an omnichannel retailer.

This explains why TJX operates the TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra and HomeSense brands and tjmaxx.com, Marshalls.com and Sierra.com. Essentially, it is trying to meet its customers where they shop, whether in a store or from home via the Internet. This is the only way to compete in the long term, even if the company’s physical stores are the main top-line driver. And investors expect just that to be part of the online story for most retailers today.

But something is missing in that list of online stores. HomeSense and HomeGoods do not have online components. Actually, the company has closed its homegoods online business. That decision had a notable impact, as the company reported reduced earnings per share of $0.03 in the third quarter of 2023. Earnings in the period totaled $1.03 per share, so the hit was about 3%. It’s not huge, but not insignificant either.

This is not a big business and is not likely to be profitable

During the retailer’s third-quarter conference call, it was clear that online sales are a small part of the overall TJX business. The company was also quite specific about the efficiency of the Homegoods.com operation. Originally, management did not think it could ever make the online version of the store profitable. At the time, it was a very simple decision, because throwing good money after bad is a terrible investment choice.

The problem is limited to the store’s business model. Many of the items sold by HomeGoods are large and not necessarily easy to judge from a few pictures online. But there are other online retailers that sell larger items like furniture with reasonable success. The key to HomeGoods is what might be called “the thrill of the hunt.” Basically, visiting a HomeGoods store is like discovering a hidden treasure. It’s hard to replicate that experience in the same way with items sold online.

Given the modest size of the online business at TJX, investors probably shouldn’t be too concerned about the closure of Homegoods.com. In fact, the opposite approach is probably more appropriate. Investors should be happy to see that the management team made the tough call to spin off an online business that just wasn’t working so it could focus more of its attention on businesses that are working – like brick-and-mortar businesses. HomeGoods Store.

In the third quarter, TJX’s total same-store sales grew a strong 6%. But HomeGoods sales rose 9%, meaning it’s performing better than other nameplates the company owns. And this improvement was entirely due to increased traffic, which means more people are choosing to shop at the store. When you look at it, management should probably be commended for reining in the money-losing online version of the store.

TJX is in good shape

To be honest, there’s a trend in retail right now that is one of TJX’s strongest features. Consumers are increasingly looking for ways to save money, and shopping at low-price retailers’ stores is a great way to do so. So there’s an outside tailwind to help HomeGoods’ same-store sales. But this trend clearly wasn’t benefiting the online version of the store enough to make it profitable to run. If you own TJX, weeding out less desirable business is not a problem; This is a sign of a strong management team.

