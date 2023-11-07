TJ Holmes breaks down in tears as he announces Atlanta anchor Jovita Moore's death on 'GMA' - Blavity

Katrina Parris, a Harlem entrepreneur, is being praised for her vibrant boutique shop. Parris, who opened NiLu in 2015, sells accessories, gifts and home goods representing mostly Black women-owned brands, including Sheila Bridges, Adjarne Teahouse, Harlem Candle Company, Lomar Farms, HealthMade and Frederick Benjamins. Are.

“We love representing Harlem through international giveaways that feature many local creators in the community and beyond,” Parris said in an interview with Black Enterprise.

In a news release, he described Harlem as a “gift desert”.

“It was hard raising a young family and finding places outside of drugstores for birthday or housewarming gifts,” she said in the same news release. “We needed a place that was local and had quality merchandise but represented the culture.”

The store’s name reflects the names of Paris’s children, Nigel and Luke. Although the business initially began as a flower shop, Parris and her husband later decided to move into a boutique shop.

On her LinkedIn page, Paris describes herself as a creative entrepreneur who is “passionate about building a community of inspiring makers and artists for true lovers of culture.” She adds that she wants to “provide a space that celebrates us, advocates for us and welcomes all who want to do the same.”

Parris said she was inspired to start the business after her mother died at age 66.

“The True Meaning of Life Being Small has brought clarity to my life,” Paris writes on her business’s website.

The Harlem entrepreneur first started her flower business in her “little ass apartment.”

“There was nothing I didn’t do; I buy flowers, arrange flowers and deliver flowers,” she continued on her site.

The flower shop was featured in several popular publications including Oprah Winfrey’s self-titled magazine and New York Wedding. However, Parris said she needed to start a new chapter after becoming frustrated with the flower shop. As a result, the family decided to sell their first business in 2015 and open a boutique shop the same year.

“During that time, my two boys began their entrepreneurial journey and started selling baked goods, vintage toys, books and original artwork; The real Neelu was born! And, they built a real bank,” Parris shared on the site. “It was gratifying to see their ingenuity at work, and furthered the idea of ​​providing something new to the neighborhood.”

The Paris business still has big plans. During the holiday season, NiLu will host a self-care service that will include alternative treatments and acupuncture. Harlem Candle Company will also be hosting a Fragrance Trunk Show at Neelu in the coming days.

Source: blavity.com