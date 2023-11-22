Titanium Transportation Group declares quarterly dividend

Titanium Transportation Group Inc.

BOLTON, Ontario, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Titanium Transportation Group Inc. Board of Directors of (“Titanium” or the “Company”) (TSX:TTNM, OTCQX:TTNMF) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per common share, payable on December 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2023. The amount of the dividend is in line with the company’s previous dividends.

Titanium is a leading North American transportation company with asset-based trucking operations and logistics brokerage in Canada and the United States, with approximately 1,000 power units, 3,300 trailers and 1,300 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated and cross-border trucking services, logistics and warehousing and distribution to more than 1,000 customers. Titanium has established both asset-based and brokerage operations in eighteen (18) locations in Canada and the US. Titanium is an accredited buyer of asset-based trucking companies, having completed thirteen (13) transactions since 2011. Titanium was ranked among the inaugural Financial Times America’s Top 500 Fastest Growing Companies in 2020. The company was ranked by Canadian Business as one of Canada’s fastest growing companies for eleven (11) consecutive years. For three (3) consecutive years, Titanium has been ranked one of Canada’s top growing companies in the Globe and Mail’s report on Canadian Business. Titanium is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TTNM” and on OTCQX under the symbol “TTNMF”.

Ted Daniels, CPA, CA

(905) 266-3011

[email protected]

www.ttgi.com

James Bowen, CFA

416-519-9442

[email protected]

