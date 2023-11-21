Titan Co plans to hire over 3,000 employees in next 5 years as it aims for Rs 1,00,000 crore turnover - ET Retail

Titan Company on Tuesday said it plans to add more than 3,000 employees in the next 5 years in areas including engineering, design, luxury, digital, data analytics, marketing and sales. A statement from the company said that the company is looking for professionals with specialized skills like data analytics, cyber security, product management, digital marketing and other new-age skills.

“We are embarking on an exciting journey towards becoming a Rs 1,00,000 crore business in the next 5 years. Our aggressive recruitment strategy to add 3,000 people in the next 5 years reflects our dedication to hire a diverse and talented workforce. Reflects.

Priya, Head of HR-Corporate and Retail, Titan Company, said, “We believe that along with developing our own people, it also helps to bring in young and experienced experts from different sectors. This helps in our growth and innovation. This will accelerate, which will strengthen our position in the industry.” Mathilakath Pillai said in a statement.

Currently, 60 per cent of the company’s workforce is based in metros and 40 per cent in tier II and III cities, he said, adding, “We will continue to strengthen our game in emerging markets and focus on local talent to boost regional employment ” ,

Titan Company is a joint venture between the Tata Group and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO).

Additionally, in line with its focus on innovation and technology, Titan plans to increase the percentage of employees in engineering roles by 50 per cent over the next 2-3 years.

While the company will continue to expand its portfolio across Tanishq, Mia, Fastrack, Sonata, iPlus, Tanira, Skin and Caratlane in the Indian and international markets, there will also be a significant focus on growing the luxury segment of Titan.

Titan also plans to expand its international footprint in North America and the Middle East and grow its international workforce by 10 percent over the next 5 years with a special focus on the GCC market, where approximately 150-200 new positions will be created. Will go. In the next 2-3 years.

Additionally, Titan Campus will continue to hire talent and is expected to contribute 15-18 per cent to the total hiring every year.

Titan is aligning its approach to upskilling and enabling the re-entry of women into the workforce, with the company recently launching a ‘women-centric return-ship programme’ allowing it to hire 40% of new hires in the first quarter. Has helped in recruiting 100% women. FY24, the company added.

Join a community of 2M+ industry professionals

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest information and analysis.

Download ETRetail App

Get realtime updates

Save your favorite articles

scan to download app

Source: retail.economictimes.indiatimes.com