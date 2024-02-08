TISA Support to Women Entrepreneurs

TISA is providing funding support of K200,000 to PNG IWEC to launch its programs and initiatives to support all women.

This funding will enable PNG IWEC to deliver tailored training programmes, establish key partnerships to support the growth of local women-led businesses and provide a nurturing environment for women at aspirational and micro/informal levels.

Michael Koijn, CEO of TISA Group, said; “Many of our women run micro and informal businesses and need support, whether through information sharing, networking, access to markets or funding to sustain and grow their businesses.

The first two initiatives underway for PNG IWEC are the launch of its Social Insurance for Women access and an economic development program hosted by Indigenous Women in Industry (IWI) in New Zealand, where 12 local women entrepreneurs from PNG will be participating this week.

The Founder and CEO of PNG IWEC shared that; “PNG IWEC is thrilled to announce this substantial platinum sponsorship from TISA Group. The K200,000 sponsorship will greatly support and enable PNG IWEC’s participation in the IWI Summit to be held in Rotarya, New Zealand on 8-9 February, 2024.

More than 400 indigenous women are expected to participate in the summit. This meeting is a unique opportunity for networking, collaboration and showcasing the talents and achievements of indigenous women entrepreneurs globally.

Linda Paru, Acting Secretary of the Department of International Trade and Investment Jacinta Warakai-Manua and 12 Indigenous Women Entrepreneurs (IWE) will represent PNG.

