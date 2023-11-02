‘Tired of being played for stupid people’: President Biden proposed a new retirement rule that could help Americans save ‘thousands of dollars’ over time – here’s how it works

President Joe Biden’s administration has proposed a new rule that would protect Americans from being defrauded out of their retirement savings by unscrupulous financial advisors.

“This is about basic fairness,” President Joe Biden commented when announcing the proposed rule. “People are tired of being played for fools.”

The Labor Department proposal would close loopholes in the regime and require financial advisors to provide retirement advice in the best interests of savers rather than chasing the highest payday.

“Bad financial advice from unscrupulous financial advisors motivated by their own self-interest can cause a retiree to lose up to 1.2% of their investments per year,” Biden said. “It doesn’t seem like much but if you’re living a long time, it’s a lot of money.

“Over a lifetime, it could add up to 20% less money when you retire. For a middle-class family, this amount can reach thousands of dollars over time.

Here’s how the Biden administration plans to put that money back in your pocket so you can enjoy a safe and financially secure retirement.

conflicts of interest

The Biden administration believes that some (not all) financial advisors are falling into conflicts of interest where they are recommending specific investment products in order to receive higher commissions – sometimes as much as 6.5% – even if Those products may generate poor returns and may not be in the best interests of retirement savers.

“They are putting their own interests ahead of their customers and they are defrauding Americans of their hard-earned money,” Biden said. “People should be able to get advice from any so-called expert [knowing] They are getting real help, not cheating.”

The White House has highlighted fixed index annuities as a problematic product – rife with conflicts of interest – that could cost retirement savers up to $5 billion a year.

“When the advice is right, many annuities can be a steady, reliable source of retirement income, just like Social Security,” Biden said. “But when the advice is self-serving, annuities drain people’s savings and provide much less than the person expected.

“And they can be vague and confusing. The fine print may be filled with hidden fees. they cost too much [and] They don’t pay much. But some brokers sell bad annuities because these brokers get huge commissions which over time go into the broker’s pocket instead of the client’s pocket.

New rule to protect retirement security

Under the new proposed rule, all financial advisors who provide retirement advice and sell retirement products would have a duty to act in the best interests of their clients – not to chase the highest payday.

Many advisors already have a fiduciary duty under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), which has established minimum standards for pension plans in the private industry.

This was the same year that individual retirement accounts were created and six years before the first 401(k) plans were implemented — as Biden pointed out: “Things are different now, but the rules aren’t followed.”

Financial advisors are subject to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulation Best Interest (Reg. BI), which means they must consider the best interests of retirement savers when recommending securities such as mutual funds. But Reg BI generally does not extend to commodities or insurance products, such as fixed index annuities, which are governed by state laws.

According to a White House briefing, “These inadequate protections and misdirected incentives have helped increase sales of fixed index annuities by 25% year over year.”

The new rule will close that governance loophole and ensure that retirement advisors are held to the same fiduciary standards regardless of what security or insurance product they are recommending and where they are providing advice.

If advisors violate their fiduciary duty under this new rule, they will face serious penalties, including paying restitution and additional financial penalties.

Improving advice around 401(k)s

The Biden administration is also hoping to build on legislation passed by Congress last year to ensure that workers don’t lose money when they leave a job and enroll in their new employer’s 401(k) plan.

Under ERISA, advice that is provided on a one-time basis, such as advice to rollover assets from a 401(k) plan to an IRA or annuity, is not currently required to be in the saver’s best interests.

According to a White House briefing, “real money is at stake”. In 2022 alone, Americans moved more than $779 billion from defined contribution plans, such as 401(k)s, to IRAs. The Biden administration’s new proposed rule will close this loophole to ensure that one-time advice about rollovers is in the saver’s best interests.

It will also provide advice to plan sponsors, including small employers, about what investments to include in 401(k) and other employer-sponsored plans.

“Millions of people across the country have invested their hard-earned money in retirement accounts,” commented Joan Jenkins, CEO of AARP, a nonprofit focused on issues affecting Americans over the age of fifty. “They need to be able to trust their financial advisors to give them advice that is completely in their best interests.”

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Source: finance.yahoo.com