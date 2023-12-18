NEWARK, Del., Dec. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The tire inspection system market is projected to be valuable US$224.5 million in 2024 and is estimated to be valued at US$287.4 million In 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the industry is expected to record growth rates of 3.10%, Stringent safety regulations in the automotive and aerospace industries drive the need for reliable tire inspection solutions. The growing automotive industry, including electric vehicles, demands high-quality tires, necessitating efficient inspection systems.

The increasing demand for accurate and reliable tire inspection for safety in aircraft and military vehicles in the aerospace and defense sector contributes to the growth of the market. Growing awareness about road safety and growing demand for high-performance and safe tires drive market growth during the forecast period. Adoption of tire inspection systems is higher in emerging economies due to the expansion of automotive industries.

The ever-evolving safety and quality standards set by regulatory bodies across the globe drive the demand for robust tire inspection systems to ensure compliance. There is a growing emphasis on sustainable practices in manufacturing, leading to the development of inspection systems that support environmentally friendly tire production and waste reduction.

Increasing technological advancements and integration of AI, IoT, and predictive analytics are enhancing the capabilities of inspection systems. Adoption of 3D inspection technologies is increasing, enabling more comprehensive analysis of tire structures and surfaces, improving accuracy in defect detection.

Key Findings from the Market Study

From 2019 to 2023 tire inspection system market was rated CAGR of 2.50%

was rated On the basis of technology, the share of camera-based technology segment is expected to be 30% In 2024.

In 2024. Global tire inspection system demand is projected in China CAGR of 3.60% In 2024.

In 2024. In the United States, the tire inspection system industry is expected to be responsible for CAGR of 2.70% In 2024.

In 2024. Germany is projected to expand to a value CAGR of 2.50% Between 2024 and 2034.

Between 2024 and 2034. Tire inspection system market in India expected to see record growth CAGR of 3.80% In 2024.

“With the rapid growth of the automotive industry and consumers’ increasing attention to the safety and quality of tires “It is anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.” Nikhil KaitwadeAssociate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

competitive landscape

Major tire inspection system market players are focusing on expanding their customer base through various strategies, such as expanding their product portfolio through new product launches and innovations. Collaborations and partnerships with key players and acquiring specific players are the key strategies adopted by the leading players in the tire inspection system market.

Major players active in tire inspection system market

YXLON INTERNATIONAL GmbH

alphamation global

Cyxplus S.A.

Micro-Poise Measurement Systems LLC.

MTS Systems Corporation

A&D Technology

Burke Porter Group

Ametech, Inc.

Kistler Group

TMSI LLC

Key Product Offerings and Market Development

LMI Technologies – specializes in 3D scanning and inspection technologies for industrial applications. Provides inspection solutions that use lasers and structured light to analyze the tire surface.

AMTEK introduces Micro-Poise® ASTEC® FX, which serves as a comprehensive tire uniformity system. It assesses tires based on force variation, runout and sidewall presence, which closely aligns with identifying potential ride disturbances in a moving vehicle. ASTEC® FX excels in providing superior machine performance and detailed measurement analysis by employing industry-standard tire uniformity testing procedures.

Tire Inspection System Market – Major Segments

By Technology:

camera based

X-ray based

computer vision based

By end use:

MRO Center

Automobile Assembly Facility

by region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

east asia

Middle East and Africa

