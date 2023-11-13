Tips to Effectively Evaluate EdTech in Your School

Several targeted questions can help you when evaluating edtech to make sure it works well and is worth having in your school.

By Kelly Harte

Published: November 13, 2023

(Image credit: Allison Shelley/The Verbatim Agency for EDUImages)

As the new school year gets underway and elementary and secondary school emergency relief funding deadlines are top of many people’s minds, administrators and technology staff are tasked with narrowing down edtech tools to only those that can make a real impact. Putting in. This means a greater focus on proving efficacy and measuring returns on investment.

Harte

Having spent three decades of my career in public education focused on curriculum development and increasing student achievement, I understand that effectively evaluating edtech solutions requires a holistic approach – tailored to your particular school. .

It often takes up to three years to prove the efficacy of an edtech product, as the first year focuses on buy-in and the second on training and loyalty building. While some solutions can provide clearly defined efficacy data, such as ESSA validation, often administrators and technology teams have to create a custom way to evaluate and report the success of their school’s edtech products. This has to be done within a short time frame, with the added pressure of an impending funding crisis.

How to determine edtech success

In my experience, considering these important questions helps provide a better understanding of the success of an edtech solution:

What feedback are you getting from end users?

Having solid data is a good start, but talking to end users on a daily basis is where you’ll discover some of the richest insights. If teachers and students view edtech solutions as a burden or something that provides little or no value to their teaching or learning, it will be incredibly difficult to ensure longevity.

Take time to ask questions like, “How often do you use the tool?”, “Do you feel like it helps you be more effective in your learning/teaching?” or “How would you make it better?” This feedback can play an important role when making the case for which edtech tools should remain in the year’s budget.

Is the data you’re getting useful or actionable?

Edtech tools shouldn’t be set-it-and-forget-it solutions. You should have data at your fingertips that can help you understand how the tool is performing.

Are you looking at the usage report? Can you tell which teachers or students are most engaged with the products? For example, my team worked with GoGuardian, and their detailed dashboards and reports provided us with information that helped us understand whether we might need additional training or professional development for certain tools.

Another key component is to check whether the data you are receiving is matching end-user feedback. Positive end-user sentiment is great, but when it’s backed by supporting data, it becomes even more valuable.

Is student achievement improving?

It can take a long time to accurately determine whether an edtech product is having a positive impact on student learning outcomes. In the short term, check in with teachers to see if their students are connecting with the product and if it seems to be helping with small incremental improvements.

For example, we were able to immediately see that in the classroom, some formative assessment tools like Peer Deck help make a difference in terms of students’ level of engagement and mastery of certain topics.

If usage has gone down, do you know? Why?

Usage data is important but it should not serve as the end-all metric, as there are many factors that can influence it. Before assuming that an edtech tool is completely harmless, ask “Was there a structured implementation and training process?”, “Are there any technical issues limiting use?” Be sure to check for low utilization numbers by asking questions like. or “Is the use being rewarded in any way?”

If you’ve uncovered and addressed any underlying issues and still find that usage is low, you’ve probably determined that the tool isn’t the right fit for your school’s needs.

Is the solution working for all students?

When evaluating the success of an edtech tool, it’s important to consider multiple perspectives and make sure the solution is working All Student. Can the tool be accessed on different devices? Are accessibility features making a difference for the students who need them most?

Teachers and students rely on many different edtech solutions on a daily basis, and it’s important to take all data, evidence, and feedback into account when determining which ones will stay in budget and which ones may get cut. Using a holistic approach that combines all of these factors is one way to feel more confident during the decision-making process.

Kelly Harte is an educational professional with three decades of experience in K-12 public education. Her expertise spans curriculum development, cross-team leadership, adult learning theory, and raising student achievement. Her most recent role was assistant school superintendent at the Morris School District in New Jersey, which has been used GoGuardian products, including pear deck,

Opinions expressed by SmartBrief contributors are their own.

,

Subscribe to SmartBrief’s free email newsletter To see the latest trending topics on edtech, This is one of the SmartBriefs Over 250 industry-focused newsletters,

Source: corp.smartbrief.com