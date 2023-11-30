Tips for How to Build and Maintain Good Credit

A person with good credit is reviewing his or her score.

When I turned 18, my grandfather told me I had to get a credit card in order to establish enough credit history to have any hope of buying a house. He was a loan officer at the time and had a wealth of knowledge on building and maintaining good credit which I accepted. Not everyone has the privilege of being taught to build credit from a young age, but it’s never too late to learn. Let’s discuss the different components of your credit score and how to build and maintain good credit.

credit history

Many people I talk to believe that they never want to spend more than they can afford, so they never want to borrow money and thus, never open a credit card. Are. Not establishing yourself as someone who can pay off your obligations impacts more than just your ability to collect debt. I once had a roommate in San Francisco who never had a credit card. As a result, we had difficulty finding an apartment to rent because the credit check revealed he had no credit history. No credit history counted toward getting her rental application approved because there were no records showing that she made payments on time.

It is important to establish the ability to pay off your debts quickly and keep those lines of credit open. Consider looking for a credit card that fits your current needs without major drawbacks like high annual fees or high APRs. Removing those shortcomings will make it possible that you won’t feel the need to close the card in the future. Many people don’t realize that closing old credit cards has a negative impact on your credit score because it shortens your credit history. For example, I still have my college credit card from when I turned 18. It has an extremely low credit limit and I rarely use it, but it’s the longest I’ve had in history.

Also be careful about opening too many new credit lines in a short period of time. Like closing old lines, having too many new lines shortens your credit history and makes you look more risky.

credit utilization

Credit utilization refers to how much money you are currently borrowing compared to your available credit. If you have $20,000 total available credit from all of your different sources and you’re maxing out your cards, you’re viewed as a higher risk than someone who has $20,000 of credit, but doesn’t pay off their balance every month. Pays Rs.

Try to create a budget and get into the habit of treating credit cards like debit cards and making sure you have enough money to pay them off from month to month. This not only keeps you from getting into debt, but also improves your ability to increase available credit for things like large purchases in the future.

Debt consolidation written by hand and money.

getty

consolidation net

I think when people fall behind on credit card payments, it becomes a little difficult. They’ll start hearing about debt consolidation deals and introductory 0% APR cards. I want to emphasize that especially when you get a new credit card, you’ll want to analyze the terms and make sure it’s one you’ll want to keep beyond the initial year. Here’s what I often see when people aren’t aware of these pitfalls:

People have a credit card with a high APR, and they can’t keep up payments on their balance (high utilization problem) If they pay the consolidation fee they take the offer to consolidate that higher APR loan with a 0% introductory rate (shortens credit history, resulting in new fees). They close the high APR card and transfer their balance to the new card (shortens credit history). The introductory offer expires, and the new card begins charging higher interest and annual fees, causing the individual to repeat the process (usage remains high, history remains short, higher fees, new loan or better credit). Risk of not qualifying for the terms and conditions)

conclusion

If you hope to be able to build and maintain good credit, it is important to understand the concepts of credit history and utilization. Understanding these two concepts can help you avoid big pitfalls, including falling into debt.

