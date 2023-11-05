TipRanks’ ‘Perfect 10’ List: There’s a Growing Opportunity in These 2 Top-Rated Stocks – TipRanks.com

Every successful stock portfolio starts with the right stock choices, but how can investors find them? Thousands of companies trade in the public markets, thousands of traders sell those shares, and millions of daily transactions take place on the trading floors of Wall Street. The sheer volume of data presents a tangible obstacle for most investors.

But that’s what data sorting tools were invented for – tools like smart score, It is a sophisticated algorithm that uses AI and natural language processing to collect, aggregate and analyze the scope of data released by the stock markets – and present it in a form that is understandable to the retail investor. Easily understood. The Smart Score algorithm measures each stock against a set of factors that have been proven to correlate with future stock gains – and then narrows it down to a score to show which direction each stock is likely to go. Does.

The Smart Score is presented as a simple number on a scale of 1 to 10, and the highest score, a ‘perfect 10’, indicates a stock that has ticked all – or most – of the boxes, and Worth a closer look. Investor. These are the perfect 10 places where tomorrow’s market opportunities are developing.

We’ll now take a look at 2 stocks that boast a ‘perfect 10’ score – as well as a consensus ‘Strong Buy’ rating from analysts and solid upside potential for the months ahead. These are the top rated stocks; Here are the details from the TipRanks database, along with comments from analysts on the Street.

Burford Capital ,Bur,

The first stock on our list, Burford Capital, was founded in 2009 to target a unique niche in the financial services world: legal financing. It’s no secret that high-stakes litigation can cost a lot, as good lawyers are renowned for high billing, and other services like private investigation or forensic analysis also come with a high price tag. Burford provides a combination of financial and legal expertise to work with its clients in developing litigation budgets and assessing funding issues at all stages of litigation.

Burford also provides a number of other services in addition to litigation financing. These include advisory activities, asset recovery and risk management – ​​all important aspects of both financial services and litigation. The company has a global reach, with offices in New York, Chicago, DC, London, Singapore, Sydney, Dubai and Hong Kong and its portfolio includes over 1,000 funded cases in both commercial litigation and arbitration. Burford has a record of success, as 91% of the cases it financed were successfully resolved for its clients, and the company wrote $928 million worth of checks last year on behalf of its client base.

In its last quarter, 2Q23, Burford saw a realized profit of $59 million, an impressive 254% increase from $17 million in 2Q22, while the company reported its strongest set of six-month financial results to date. These showed net income attributable to shareholders of approximately $240 million and a 12% increase in 6-month real book value per share.

BUR shares have performed well this year and have returned 59% year to date. There’s more on the way, according to Berenberg analyst Alexander Bowers, who gives plenty of reasons to feel optimistic about this stock.

“Having operated for over a decade, Burford has a strong track record of investment returns, generating higher ROICs than past cases,” Bowers said. “Furthermore, in our view, Burford’s investment case has simplified over the course of the year. First, the September YPF decision now gives investors a quantitative value for the potential award that can be used to estimate the potential settlement (In a court case, Burford – and plaintiffs Peterson and Eaton Park – won against Argentina after it was found guilty of usurping YPF in 2012., Second, Burford has revised its accounting policy for the valuation of legal finance assets, which was developed in conjunction with the SEC. The company highlights that this new accounting approach could become the industry standard, leading to historic debates over how fiat assets should be valued.

For Bowers, this adds up to a Buy rating, and his price target, set at $20 (GBp1,600), implies an upside potential of 51% for the year ahead. (To see Bowers’ track record, Click here,

Based on 4 recent positive analyst reviews, the Strong Buy consensus rating on this stock is unanimous. Shares in BUR are trading at $13.23 and it has an average price target of $22.55; This combination points to a 70% increase in one year. (See Burford Capital’s stock forecast.)

Ecovist ,ECVT,

After this, there is Ecovist, a company from the green tech world. Ecovist works to make cleaner fuels, better emissions controls and better waste reductions a reality by using advanced chemistry to develop the new catalyst technologies needed to bring green dreams into reality. The company works closely with its customers to produce the right catalyst at the right time, so that Ecovist’s products always meet customer specifications.

Ecovist develops catalysts that meet the needs of many industries, including polyolefin catalysts that are used in the plastics industry to polymerize ethylene into polyethylene; In blocking silicas; In advanced ion exchange materials that are used in mining, metals processing, and waste treatment applications; and in fuel technology, where catalysts are used to produce renewable fuels and help existing fuels meet emissions standards. The company’s products are also used in the production of various custom materials.

Ecovist recently released earnings results for 3Q23. At the top line, the company brought in $173.3 million, a 25.5% decline year-over-year — and missing forecasts by $10.5 million. The firm’s bottom line in non-GAAP measures came in at 19 cents a share, a result that was 2 cents below expectations. In large part, these lower results – particularly the large year-over-year decline in revenues – reflect the passing of lower sulfur costs.

With this earnings shortfall, Ecovist management lowered its outlook for full-year 2023 revenue by $10 million at the midpoint. The new revenue guidance of $675 million to $705 million was below the consensus expectation of $706.81 million.

Nevertheless, BMO Capital analyst John McNulty still has an optimistic view of Ecovist. Writing just after the third quarter results were released, and describing them as ‘solid’, McNulty added, “ECVT has been soft over the past few months after a power outage at the Dominguez plant in the second quarter. In-line results in weak macro will help investors take comfort in the sustainability of the business, while the rebound in EBITDA ($70mn in 4Q vs $54mn in 3Q) despite the early turnaround will show they are back on track Are. Outage behind them. So, while the 4Q outlook is below consensus, tied to early turnaround by more than half and also weakness around some UAW-related demand, we think investors should take a broader look at it.

Looking ahead, the analyst rates ECVT shares an Outperform (Buy), with a $14 price target reflecting his belief of 49% upside for the next 12 months. (To see McNulty’s track record, Click here,

Overall, Ecovist has impressed Wall Street – a fact evidenced by its unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating supported by 4 positive analyst reviews. Shares trade at $9.42 and the average price target of $13.38 suggests an upside of 42% from that level. (See EcoVest’s stock forecast.)

