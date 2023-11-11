‘Tipflation’ survey: Tipping expectations are rising but so are confusions

MINNEAPOLIS – The vast majority of Americans agree that expectations around tipping have grown in recent years to include more services, but that doesn’t mean they’re happy with the so-called “tipflation” phenomenon.

A new Pew Research survey examining tipping culture in America indicates that along with those expectations, there is growing confusion about what and where to tip.

According to the survey, 72% of Americans say tipping expectations should expand to more places, but how people respond to those expectations depends on several factors.

generation gap

If you’re looking for the perspective of people in the service industry, baristas at Up Café and Coffee Roasters in Minneapolis say they’ve noticed that young adults tip a lot more for lattes.

“I’ve noticed that a lot of younger people are willing to be more generous when they tip,” Hailey Rhodes said.

But that doesn’t mean they always want it. According to the survey, 38% of 18 to 29-year-olds said they consider tipping an obligation rather than an option. Only 25% of people 50 and older said they see it as an obligation.

Bonnie Young, barista at Up Café, said, “It definitely makes sense. I feel like Gen Z, in particular, speaking from personal experience, we become a little concerned about that those types What is expected of us in the circumstances.” “I feel almost guilty sometimes, pressing ‘no tip’, depending on where I am.”

But when you take away the guilt that comes with tip prompt screens at service counters, some believe the generational gap diminishes.

“The younger you go, the less likely the driver is to get a tip,” said Che Eisenman, owner of Che Cab & Car Service.

Eisenman says he believes the advent of Uber has changed the generational tipping trends that he and the drivers at his Chi Cab and Car service see.

“Part of the premise of Uber, when it came up, was you didn’t have to tip,” he said.

Overall, the survey found that about 61% of people “always or often” tip taxis or rideshares, which is far more than the 25% who say they “always or often” tip their baristas.

In general, more and more people report being confused about whether they should tip for various services, but the most confusion about that question comes from the group with the highest levels of education. Only 22 percent of respondents with a master’s degree find it very easy to know whether they should tip or not.

“Whether I was a server at a restaurant or a bartender or a cab driver, I’ve noticed that highly educated people are often not as good as tippers,” Eisenman said.

Still, over the years, she says the biggest indicator of how someone will tip is usually how much they have served others.

“The most generous people are often middle-class people, working-class people, service industry people and small business owners,” Eisenman said. “People assume, because I’m a driver and I drive limos, that I only drive rich people and only rich people pay my bills. In reality, it’s all the people in between that make me my living. Do, and they are our most generous customers, too.”

“It’s like a solidarity thing,” Rhodes said. “I appreciate your work and I understand that’s how you make your money.”

But keep in mind, even baristas have their limits.

“Once my car got impounded and a tip prompt appeared, you know, it’s everywhere now,” Young said. “Did I leave a tip? No. There was a time. There was a sign on their door that said, ‘We don’t want to take your car, you gave us no choice,’ but I think they had a sign Was like.”

Young, Rhodes and Eisenman all agree that, overall, they have seen an increase in tips since the pandemic. They attribute this to people generally being more appreciative of the services they provide.

According to the survey, most frustrations stem from confusion at restaurants.

Roughly 70% of Americans said they oppose an automatic service charge or tip on their bill, and 72% believe servers should keep the tip money, not to split it with others. Should not be forced.

