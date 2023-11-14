Tiny shape-shifting robots could one day be used to perform surgery from inside the body

Scientists created mCLARI (pictured) using an origami-like construction method. (Image credit: Heiko Kabutz/University of Colorado)

Scientists have designed a tiny, shape-shifting “spider-bot” that can passively manipulate its body while navigating its environment.

Its inventors say the arachnid-inspired robot is a precursor to a bot that could one day perform surgery or hunt through debris for survivors in a disaster zone.

According to research published on October 6, the robot, named “MCLARY”, is 0.8 inches (2 centimeters) long, weighs less than 0.03 ounces (0.97 grams) and can run at a maximum speed of 2.4 inches per second (6 cm per second). Could. for preprint database arXiv ,

The miniature robot is the smaller, faster successor to CLARI, which was designed by the same team. It passively changes its shape in many dimensions to fit into the gaps.

Kaushik Jayaram, a professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Colorado and lead author of the study, told Live Science, “Because of the robot’s small size and ability to shape form, we see applications of this technology in the following four key domains of socio-economic importance. Let’s imagine.” In an email. These include disaster response, high-value asset inspection, environmental monitoring, and precision medicine.

“In the long run, we envision robots that are effective at navigating through the human body and performing automated surgeries such as clearing an artery blockage or removing a tumor.” -Jayaram said.

With mCLARI, Jayaram’s team is getting closer to creating robots that can navigate complex environments – just like the biological creatures they are inspired by.

In 2020, the team created a miniature robot inspired by cockroaches called HAMR-JR.

For both the roach bot and the new spider-bot, the team used an origami-like construction method to etch microelectromechanical components onto a 2D sheet and then stretch these out to create a 3D structure.

The mCLARI robot has four legged modules that can rotate in two different dimensions. The robot can maneuver in tight spaces by switching between running forward and side-to-side and can adopt multiple gaits and fast speeds.

Its legs are attached to its body through passive joints, which enables mCLARI to change its body shape depending on the environment it encounters. For example, its legs can extend as much as 50% in some places.

As follow-up work, scientists want to give mCLARI more power and sensing capabilities.

“We are also excited about understanding the impact of shape change on enhancing mobility,” Jayaram said.

