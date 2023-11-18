November 18, 2023
Tinubu unveils BUA’s N1bn Innovation Center donated to UNIMAID – Daily Trust


President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has unveiled the N1 billion International Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship donated by the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative to the University of Maiduguri.

Unveiling the building located at the heart of the university on Saturday, Vice President Kashim Shettima, representing Tinubu, described the donation as a “service to humanity”.

The center has 150 auditoriums, artisans and handicrafts, fabrication machines laboratory, training area, coding and app development laboratory, robotics, drones and mechatronics, incubation space etc.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Aliyu Shugaba expressed optimism that the Center will foster a thriving innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem that encourages creativity, collaboration and experimentation.

FG inaugurates Rafin Yashi Dam for Songhai farming

FG launches revised mining guidelines for community development

“However, despite three months of training provided in entrepreneurship and over 70,000 students being exposed to it, the objective of students creating enterprises at the graduation level has not been realised.

“The new center is expected to improve the situation. This is expected to foster a thriving innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem that encourages creativity, collaboration and experimentation.

“It will provide a platform for individuals and other stakeholders to start and develop new ventures, creating social and economic impact in the process. In future, the products of the center will be able to prepare enterprises for self-employment.

“On behalf of the University, I express our deep gratitude to Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu for his generosity and support,” he said.

The Shehu of Shettima, Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai, the proprietor of BUA, Abdul Samad Rabiu and the former registrar of the university, Dahiru Bobbo, were awarded honorary doctorates.

