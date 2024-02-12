Tinubu, Soludo praise Ofor for spending over N5bn on charity

Blessing Ibunj in Port Harcourt

A renowned philanthropist, Dr. Emeka Offor has received praise from President Bola Tinubu, Anambra State Governor, Dr. Chukwuma Soludo and others for spending over N5 billion on charity.

The philanthropist had distributed 40,000 bags of rice and other items to the less privileged people of the society as part of activities to commemorate his 65th birthday over the weekend.

The entrepreneur, who recognized the needs of people in rural areas, distributed food items in his home town in Orifite, Anambra State. About 179 communities benefited from this initiative.

The program organized by the Emeka Ofor Foundation also distributed books to over 200 tertiary, secondary and primary schools across communities and states across the country.

President Bola Tinubu commended the philanthropist, saying the event was a remarkable humanitarian intervention and tireless dedication to important causes.

The President, who spoke through his media aide, Ajuri Ngelele, described Ofor’s vital role in eradicating polio in Nigeria through his foundation.

Tinubu expressed his gratitude to Ofor for his outstanding contribution to the society and wished him many years of happiness and contentment.

In his speech at the event, Anambra State Governor, Soludo commended Ofor for his commitment to the upliftment of lives.

“It is not important how long you live but how well you live. Emeka Offor has demonstrated this essence of life,” he said.

He expressed that Ofor’s choice to celebrate in Anambra is a testament to his dedication to the progress of the state and support of students, widows and the vulnerable.

Soludo acknowledged the challenges of the current food inflation and praised Ofor’s contribution of 40,000 bags of rice to widows as an unprecedented demonstration of public-private partnership.

He also commended Ofor for the donation of educational materials to schools, stressing the importance of inclusive development.

The Governor urged other wealthy individuals to emulate Ofor’s generosity and contribute to the development of the state, declaring him a prime example of the “Anambra spirit” of philanthropy and community service.

In his remarks, Ofor thanked everyone for traveling from Anambra and other parts of the state to honor him on his 65th birthday.

Offor thanked Soludo for the developmental progress in the state and also advocated for PPCP (Public-Private Community Partnership).

He explained that the vision of his foundation was to reduce poverty, create economic opportunities that improve lives, provide health services, implement youth empowerment programs and contribute to infrastructural development.

Source: www.thisdaylive.com