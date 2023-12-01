'Tinubu committed to promoting innovation, entrepreneurship'

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said the private sector is an integral part of the vital foundation of the Nigerian government.

He said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to creating an environment that fosters entrepreneurship and innovation.

According to him, this explains why the President’s vision for Nigeria is based on eight priority areas including poverty alleviation, economic growth, job creation and equitable access to capital.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President spoke on Thursday in Anambra while launching some projects including Ijele 93.1 FM Radio Station, the second phase of SEOF Touch-a-Life Housing Project and the AEMSL Meter Factory. State.

He said: “This gathering is a reminder that the private sector is another part of the important foundation of government. Whatever innovations we design, whatever ideas we explore, whatever interests we pursue, we cannot achieve our objectives if those for whom they are aimed are not in line with or consistent with our agenda.

“I am extremely proud to be here today, honored and excited to see these historic projects come into operation. I am confident that each of us understands the urgency of our collective actions.

Senator Shettima commended Anambra State for its private sector-driven development, even as he pledged the support of the Federal Government in addressing the ecological challenges of the state.

Noting that Anambra State has emerged as an important pillar in the economic future of Nigeria, VP Shettima also praised Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo for his understanding of the importance of a thriving private sector.

He said Soludo has “demonstrated a vast understanding of our economic dynamics, which is not just refined in academic chambers but is prepared for real-world challenges.”

He also commended Dr. Emeka Ofor, Chairman of Chrome Group and Founder of Sir Emeka Ofor Foundation (SEOF) for his contributions to the development of Anambra State.

Acknowledging Offor’s “innovation, determination and courageous vision”, the VP said Ofor’s investments in Anambra State have helped create jobs, improve infrastructure and provide essential services to the people of the state.

“Dr. Emeka Offor is a shining example of what can be achieved when the private sector and government work together.

He is a true patriot who is committed to making Nigeria a better place,” he said.

Throwing further light on the vital role of the private sector in nation building, the Vice President said that the hope that the Tinubu Administration has promised to renew can only be realized in an environment that is conducive to pace-setters like Dr. Makes it easier to translate ideas. Emeka Offor in action.

Shettima added: “A deeper partnership between the federal government and each state remains an indispensable cornerstone. “Let me assure you that there is no limit to commitment when fostering an environment conducive to entrepreneurial growth and innovation.

“For it is in nurturing this collaborative effort that the delicate balance between the public and private sectors resonates, defining the path to successful nations.”

The Vice President also viewed an aerial view of some gully erosion sites in the state and was briefed on the efforts of the state government to address the problem, which has caused massive damage to infrastructure and agricultural land in Anambra State.

Shettima promised the federal government’s support in the state government’s efforts to address the problem of erosion.

He said the federal government would provide financial and technical assistance to the state to implement solutions to this problem.

The Vice President reiterated the Federal Government’s continued support for the economic development of Anambra State, saying the government will work with the state to address challenges such as drainage and improve road infrastructure.

His words: “Anambra State is vital to the economy of this country, and we are going to ensure interventions ranging from economic aid to infrastructure development in this state, which will take its place as an industrial and economic powerhouse Ready to keep.

“We are aware of the difficult challenge of drain erosion that the state is grappling with, which is a result of its loose ferritic soils. We are aware of the communities that have been encroached upon by this dangerous force.

We are aware of the lives and livelihoods it has devastated and endangered. “We are also going to make our own intervention in promoting our road infrastructure projects, which is a concrete testament to our commitment to connect the South-East with other sub-regions of our dear country.

“These initiatives aim not only to bridge geographical distances, but also to unite the diversity of our country, promoting prosperity of the people”.

The Vice President was welcomed by Governor Soludo upon his arrival in the state; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu; The senator representing Anambra Central, Victor Umeh; Senator Osita Izunaso and Dr. Emeka Offor, among others.

Source: leadership.ng