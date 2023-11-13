Tintin NFT Collection Launched by Crossmint, TintinImaginatio and ArteQ (Exclusive) – Variety – Cryptosaurus

By Naman Ramachandran

Crossmint, a start-up that provides infrastructure for building blockchain applications, has partnered with TintinImaginatio, a company founded to protect and promote Hergé’s work, to release the first NFT collection of the iconic Tintin comic series. Is of. Has partnered with.

In partnership with Artek, the collection includes the illustration “The Blue Lotus” created by Hergé in 1936 and auctioned in early 2021 for €2.6 million ($2.8 million). The NFT collection includes two versions of “The Blue Lotus” NFT. , a limited edition printing work of which only 777 copies were made and a purely digital NFT that is available in a similar limited edition of 1,777 pieces.

Each NFT has unique features, including geographic coordinates of Tintin’s travel locations and unlocking utilities, including early access to new editions of “The Blue Lotus” book before publication and an exclusive pass to the Hergé Museum. Buyers of “The Blue Lotus” Tintin NFT will also receive a digital brochure on Hergé’s work, specially created by renowned Hergéologist Philippe Godin. The brochure takes an in-depth look at the creation of the Tintin series and Hergé’s artistic vision.

The “Blue Lotus” NFT collection is now available for purchase via the Digital Tintin website. Payment can be made by credit card. The integration of Crossmint’s credit card checkout solution aims to increase Web3 adoption by non-crypto native users and drive mass adoption of the technology.

Rodri Fernandez Touza said, “We are honored to be able to promote such an iconic and historic art series with Tintinimaginatio and ArteQ, bringing people from the world of traditional art to the web through an easy-to-use checkout solution. adds up. Helps bridge the gap in 3 eras. Co-founder of Crossmint. “At Crossmint, we are committed to removing the complexities of crypto for both companies and users. We believe that NFTs are the future of art and we are so excited to partner with an iconic brand like Tintin to bring our Web3 vision to life and bring NFT ownership to a new consumer.

artèQ specializes in blockchain technology through consulting, technical support and strategic marketing. It has launched several NFT projects, including “The Kiss NFT Collection” – the official museum version of Belvedere by Gustav Klimt.

Farbod Sadeghian, CEO of ArteQ, said: “With the help of Crossmint’s cutting-edge technology, we are able to engage Web2 consumers and enable them to own digital assets without the chaos of the traditional Web3 space. This partnership offers fans a unique opportunity to own a rare piece of Tintin history in the form of an NFT. Each NFT comes with its own utilities and is truly a unique collectible.

