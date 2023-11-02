Tinder owner Match Group settles antitrust claims against Google’s App Store cnn business

Washington, DC CNN –

Online dating giant Match Group has dismissed a closely watched antitrust lawsuit against Google’s App Store, both companies said Tuesday, days before the trial is set to begin in San Francisco federal court.

The settlement between the search giant and the owner of sites like Match, Tinder and Hinge resolves allegations that Google harmed competition through the terms of its App Store. This allows Match Group to provide users with alternative ways to pay for in-app content without using Google’s proprietary payment channels.

The settlement shows how Google has been able to reduce the number of plaintiffs it will face in the upcoming trial, which begins on Monday. Last month a group of 52 attorneys general agreed to drop their involvement in the case following another agreement, the terms of which have not been made public.

That leaves Epic Games, maker of the hit video game “Fortnite,” as Google’s remaining foe in a high-profile trial about app store owners’ control over app developers.

Developer complaints about the high App Store fees charged by App Store owners like Google have reached a peak in recent years, along with related allegations about other restrictive App Store terms. In 2020, Epic Games sued Apple and Google in two closely watched antitrust cases; The Apple case may soon be reviewed by the Supreme Court.

Last year, Match filed its lawsuit against Google and the cases against the search giant were merged.

The outcome of App Store cases could shape the livelihoods of app developers and determine the flow of billions of dollars in economic activity.

As part of the agreement with Match, Google agreed to include Match’s apps in its User Choice Billing program, which launched last year for a small number of Android developers.

According to a Match shareholder letter outlining the agreement Tuesday, the program will allow Match to offer its own payment channel to users, with in-app payment fees comparable to those charged by Google for subscriptions and one-time transactions. There will be less charges.

The letter said Match’s apps will still support Google’s payment channels at checkout and transactions processed through those channels will be subject to Google’s standard in-app payment fees, which are 15% on subscriptions and 15% on standalone purchases. Is 30%. But the in-app payment fees associated with Match’s channels will be 11% and 26% respectively.

Additionally, $40 million held in escrow for the lawsuit will be returned to Match, the letter said.

“We are pleased to reach a settlement agreement with Match Group,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement. “This ensures we can continue to provide our shared users with the secure, seamless and high-quality experience people expect from apps on Google Play, as well as investing in the Android ecosystem and value across the full app lifecycle.” While maintaining Google’s ability to deliver.”

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney remained defiant regarding match settlement.

“Epic will pursue a lawsuit against Google alone,” Sweeney pledged. post on x,

“We reject Google’s so-called ‘user choice billing’, in which Google controls, monitors, and taxes transactions between users and developers.”

