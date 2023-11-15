‘Tinder for jobs’: Brussels unveils plan to link migrants to EU jobs amid labor shortage

The European Commission has unveiled plans for a new platform to connect migrants with job offers across the bloc as concerns grow over growing tightness in the EU labor market.

Advertisement

Described by EU home affairs chief Ylva Johansson as “Tinder for jobs”, the so-called EU Talent Pool will connect migrant job seekers with the right vacancies according to their skills and qualifications, addressing the critically underserved EU domestic labor market. This will help in removing the deficiency.

Participation in the talent pool is voluntary for member states, but Brussels hopes incentives such as funding for vocational training and upskilling will encourage capitals to join.

The platform will be based on the existing EURES platform, which connects European workers with job offers in other EU countries.

Johansson explained, “This talent pool is not about challenging the national capacity to decide on quotas for labor migration. It is about facilitating the recruitment of the right skills, as easy and fast as possible.” ” Help coordinate matching of skills with deficiencies.

As baby boomers retire and the working-age population shrinks, many sectors in the bloc are facing a severe shortage of skilled workforce, according to the European Commission, with construction, healthcare and IT particularly affected. Are.

The bloc needs seven million more workers in its labor market by the end of the century due to demographic changes. The EU Executive has already seemed to Concern over the potential economic consequences of the projected collapse of the labor market, warning of enormous pressure on public budgets, pensions and health care systems.

Domestic workforce ‘not enough’

“We must not forget the untapped potential in the EU’s domestic workforce, but this is not enough,” said European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas.

“We will actually need more migration of workers,” Johansson said, explaining that without the 10 million third-country nationals working in the EU, who represent about 5% of its workforce, the bloc’s The economy will essentially “shut down”.

Johansson, the EU’s executive head of migration policies, also said the talent pool could help discourage migrants from undertaking the dangerous journey through smuggler-facilitated routes and thus reduce the number of irregular arrivals. .

“When it comes to stopping irregular arrivals, when it comes to stopping deaths in the Mediterranean and the Atlantic, we are making strides. But to do this effectively, we also need to provide legal pathways,” he said. “

But while labor migration is seen in Brussels as one of the key solutions to filling gaps in the labor market as well as curbing irregular arrivals, some EU governments are taking a different path.

Governments of all political colors, including France, Italy, Hungary, and Poland, are using pro-natalist policies to boost birth rates and address labor shortages, an approach particularly favored by hard-right governments.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have specifically introduced incentives such as tax breaks and payments to reverse their country’s rapidly declining population.

But Schinas warned not to fall prey to “miracle solutions” proposed by democrats and populists.

“We have now become accustomed to the toxicity that some political forces want to bring to the public debate on migration. They promise that the magic solution is to close the borders, to go back to nationalism, to deal with neighbours, with Brussels, all kinds of To refuse to negotiate.” He said.

“We do not take this path […] “And we will continue to oppose this populist narrative.”

A global race for talent

Schinas presented the plan as a “foreign policy instrument” as well as a social policy instrument, as it aims to enhance Europe’s industrial competitive edge on the global stage, as well as decarbonize and digitalize parts of the economy. There is an increase in demand for the skills required to create.

“Europe is engaged in a global race for talent. Just as we are fighting in a global race for raw materials and energy, we are also fighting in a global race for talent against very powerful competitors whose The passes are direct routes to third-country nationals: the United States, Canada, New Zealand and Australia,” he explained.

Advertisement

The platform is designed to tackle shortages in both low, medium and high-skilled sectors, with a particular emphasis on strategic sectors “linked to green and digital transitions”.

The bloc also called on member states to simplify their processes for recognizing foreign competencies and qualifications and said red tape was discouraging skilled workers from immigrating, leading to what it described as ‘brain drain’.

According to Johansson, racism is a stain on the bloc’s reputation in the world and risks deterring skilled workers from third countries from applying for jobs.

“We also need to fight racism because it is also a barrier for skilled people to come to the EU,” Johansson said.

Source