Timeline: Elon Musk’s first year in charge of Twitter was chaotic

Elon Musk has been in charge of Twitter for a year now – during which time he changed the company’s name to X, replaced himself as chief executive, and embroiled the company in several scandals.

The billionaire has also fired more than half of the company’s staff and introduced a new subscription model in an effort to find new revenue sources as advertisers fled the site, sparking a number of controversies.

Here’s a look at some of the key moments from Mr Musk’s tenure so far.

– 2022:

– October 27: Mr Musk tweeted a video of himself carrying a sink into Twitter headquarters as he took control of the company after a long and often stressful acquisition process, with the caption “Let that sink in”. Then, in his first act as boss, Mr Musk fired several top executives.

– November 4: Twitter begins laying off more than half its global workforce by sending mass emails to employees in what the company says are necessary cost cuts – legal action on behalf of employees around the world after claims of employment law violations done.

– November 9: Twitter began adding gray “Official” badges to prominent accounts, after Mr Musk promised sweeping changes to verification on the site, but these disappeared after a few hours.

– November 10: Twitter Blue, the updated paid-for subscription that allows anyone to purchase a Blue Tick verified badge for their account, is rolling out in select countries. It was halted a day later after several incidents of impersonation, in which bad actors pose as verified public figures and tweet offensive and inappropriate content. Mr Musk later said it would return once there was an improvement.

– November 16: In an email to the company’s remaining employees, the billionaire told workers they would have to agree to be more “fanatic” and work longer, more intensively to create “Twitter 2.0.” Mr. Musk says that employees who do not agree to this ultimatum will be let go.

– November 18: More Twitter employees flee the company as “fanatic” work deadlines pass and the company temporarily closes its offices around the world amid concerns about the site’s ability to stay online amid the exodus. Came forward.

Former US President Donald Trump was suspended from Twitter (Brian Lawless/PA)

– November 20: Twitter boss reinstates former US President Donald Trump’s account after asking Twitter users to vote on the issue. Mr Trump was sanctioned after a pro-Trump mob attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, as Congress prepared to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.

– November 24: Mr Musk says he is granting an “amnesty” to other previously suspended accounts after hosting a Twitter poll on the issue, allowing them to return to the site, online security experts say. This will lead to new waves of abuse and harassment. On the stage.

– November 29: It was revealed that Twitter had quietly ended enforcement of its rules that prevented the spread of misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines.

– November 30: Amid growing concerns over Twitter’s content moderation approach, EU officials warn Mr Musk that Twitter must comply with its new online security rules or face being banned.

– December 1: Mr Musk says he has “resolved” a “misunderstanding” with Apple after he claimed the iPhone maker was threatening to remove Twitter from its App Store. He also criticized the company’s App Store fees and accused the company of hating free speech.

– December 2: Kanye West, who was reinstated on Twitter as part of Mr Musk’s apology, is suspended again for posting anti-Semitic material.

Kanye West was suspended for his posts and reinstated (Jonathan Brady/PA)

– December 9: Sir Elton John says he is leaving Twitter over concerns about allowing misinformation to flourish under Mr Musk’s free speech rules.

– December 12: Twitter relaunches with a higher monthly price for Blue iPhone users as Mr Musk seeks to offset Apple’s App Store developer fees. The gray “Official” badges also make another comeback.

– December 13: Twitter’s Trust and Safety Council, an advisory group of about 100 independent civil, human rights and other organizations that helps the company deal with harmful content on the site, was disbanded.

– December 16: Twitter suspended the accounts of several journalists who had written about Mr Musk and banned his account which used publicly available information to track flights made by his private jet. Was used.

– December 18: The site says it will no longer allow the posting of links to some other social media platforms – including Facebook and Instagram as well as potential rivals like Mastodon. However, tweets about the new policy and a webpage linked to it were later deleted and Mr Musk apologized.

– December 19: Mr Musk says he will follow a new survey asking whether he should step down as head of Twitter. He warns users that they should be careful what they wish for. That survey found 57.5% of people said he should leave his role, with more than 17.5 million votes cast.

– 2023:

I’m excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter! @LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I will focus on product design and new technology. I look forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into an X, Everything app. https://t.co/TiSJtTWuky – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 12 May 2023

– February 9: Twitter suffers massive outage, telling users they’ve hit the rate limit and can’t see new posts or tweet themselves. Two other outages occurred at the site in early March as some suggested staff cuts were affecting the company’s ability to keep the platform online.

– March 24: Twitter confirmed that it will begin removing the “legacy checkmarks” awarded as part of the old verification system, as they are replaced by those that earned the Verified badge as part of Twitter Blue. Have paid for. But confusion persists for several weeks as the blue tick remains in place for some high-profile celebrities.

– May 11: Mr Musk confirms he has appointed a mystery woman to replace him as chief executive of Twitter. It was later revealed to be NBC Universal executive Linda Yaccarino.

– June 1: Data from financial services firm Fidelity shows that Twitter could be worth a third of the amount Mr Musk paid for it in October 2022 due to Musk’s chaotic tenure so far.

– June 22: As officials from the EU and Australia warn Twitter over its handling of online hate content, Mr Musk challenges Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight after rumors spread that Meta threads is preparing to launch a Twitter rival called. Mr Zuckerberg later said he had “moved on” from the bizarre online feud.

– July 6: Meta launches Threads and reaches 10 million users within hours of going live. The launch comes just days after Twitter began limiting the number of posts users can see in a day, with Mr Musk claiming the decision is to combat “system manipulation and data scraping”. But it has been condemned by experts as a bizarre move to require a social media platform. Active Users.

If a good X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make it live worldwide tomorrow – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 23 July 2023

July 24: Mr Musk confirmed that Twitter was rebranding as X and unveiled a new logo to replace the bird icon that had been in place since the platform’s creation. Mr Musk has removed the Twitter sign from the company’s San Francisco headquarters, but work has been temporarily halted over permit issues. Meanwhile, the ‘X’ logo they have placed on the roof of the building has also been promptly removed over similar permit issues.

July 30: Kanye West’s account is reinstated on the platform after a nearly eight-month suspension for violating rules regarding incitement of violence. The rapper was suspended in December 2022 for several irregular posts, including an image that showed a swastika and a Jewish star. He was previously suspended in October 2022 over anti-Semitic posts.

September 5: Mr Musk threatened to sue the campaign group Anti-Defamation League over the platform’s decline in revenue, claiming it and others had driven advertisers to leave the site and eroded its income stream. Has been destroyed.

September 19: Mr Musk hints during a panel appearance that all Users are charged an annual fee. One US dollar for posting on the site.

October 10: The EU’s digital chief warned Mr Ax and Mr Musk over misinformation spreading on platforms related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. The company subsequently launched an investigation into the issue, while X says it has removed hundreds of Hamas-linked accounts in response to concerns.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com