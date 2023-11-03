‘Time to grow wealth’: Arthur Hayes reveals his Bitcoin (BTC) plans By U.TODAY

U.TODAY – The former CEO of Bitmex and prominent crypto entrepreneur revealed his bold plan amid the recent decision by the US Federal Reserve to keep the Fed rate in the range of 5.25% to 5.5%.

Hayes, known for his keen insights into the crypto market, took to social media to express his views on the Fed’s actions and their impact on the world of crypto.

Under the banner of “Time to Pump Assets,” Hess announced his intention to move out of traditional Treasury bills and accelerate his rotation into cryptocurrencies, particularly altcoins.

Despite the Fed’s decision to pause rate hikes, Hayes highlighted his concerns about inflation, saying every measure of inflation is currently above the Fed’s 2% target. In response, he urged followers to join him in promoting the financial asset, particularly emphasizing the potential of.

“Don’t get it twisted!”/h2 The entrepreneur stressed his belief that the Federal Reserve’s cautious approach to rate increases provides an opportunity for significant growth in the crypto market. He pointed out that while the Fed is tightening its policies, the broader US government is, in fact, taking a loose monetary stance, suggesting that yield curve control (YCC) could push prices to unprecedented levels, even That could even reach $1 million per.

Additionally, Hayes feared a domino effect globally, as he predicted other central banks, including China, Europe, and Japan, implementing massive stimulus measures in response to the Fed’s decision.

With this perspective, the expert reinforced his belief in the potential of the cryptocurrency and urged investors to take advantage of this favorable market environment.

This article was originally published on U.Today

Get the news you want

Read the hottest market news with a personalized feed of the stocks you care about.

get the app

Source: m.investing.com