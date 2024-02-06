Time to buy XRP, SOL in red sentiment coins despite the crowd?

Data shows that various cryptocurrencies like XRP and Solana are currently seeing bearish sentiment on social media platforms.

XRP, SOL and other assets are currently sharing a red mindset

According to data from analytics firm EmotionA notable bearish sentiment has emerged among cryptocurrency traders over the past week. The relevant indicator is “Weighted Sentiment”, which is based on two other metrics: Sentiment Balance and Social Volume.

Sentiment Balance tracks the net sentiment present among users on major social media platforms. The metric calculates this score by reviewing social media posts and applying machine-learning models to filter out positive and negative sentiment.

Once the indicator gets the scores for these bullish and bearish sentiments, it takes their difference to give the average or net sentiment that exists among traders.

The other relevance metric here, social volume, tells us about the amount of discussion related to any topic or term on social media platforms.

Weighted sentiment takes the sentiment balance and then weighs it against this social volume. This means that the value of the indicator only increases (in either direction) when not only is some notable imbalance present in the market (i.e., there is a significant amount of net sentiment), but there is social media discussion about these sentiments. The quantity is also high.

This fact makes Weighted Sentiment more reliable than Sentiment Balance, as it can provide a better picture of trends among traders overall (since social volume will only increase when many users join the discussion).

Now, here is a chart that shows the trends in weighted sentiment for six different cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), BNB (BNB), XRP (XRP), Cardano (ADA), and Solana (SOL). ).

The value of the metric currently appears to be negative for all these assets. Source: satisfaction at x

As shown in the graph above, these assets have had a negatively weighted sentiment recently, suggesting that bearish sentiment has taken over among social media users. More specifically, the indicator for XRP is around -0.36, while for Solana it is around -0.64.

Historically, cryptocurrency markets have been more likely to move in the opposite direction than the crowd expects. Thus, the more negative the sentiment becomes, the more likely it is for a price surge, while a top can occur if traders share an extremely bullish mindset.

Adherents of contrarian investing take advantage of this to time their buying and selling. Warren Buffett’s famous quote summarizes this idea, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.”

Given the red sentiment being seen in XRP and others, a contrarian trader may think this is the right time to buy these cryptocurrencies.

xrp price

XRP previously attempted a recovery, but the move appears to have failed as the asset is back below the $0.50 level.

It seems that the price of XRP has not changed much recently. Source: XRPUSD on TradingView

