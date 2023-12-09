time to buy? Why do the prices of Rolex and other luxury Swiss watches keep falling?

If you’re in the market for a luxury Swiss watch now might be the best time to buy one – just in time for the holidays.

Subdial, a watch industry data provider, reported that its Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index fell again for the month of November, down 3% from the previous month and 10% from a year earlier, to £26,912, or $33,740 – a new two Low of the year.

The Bloomberg Subdial Index tracks a basket of the 50 most sought-after watches by value in the secondhand or used market, representing brands such as Rolex, Patek Philippe (MC.PA), and Audemars Piguet.

According to the index, the green-bezel Rolex Submariner (“Kermit”) was the biggest decliner for the month, falling 4.6%. The yellow gold Rolex Day Date was one of the few gainers, besting the index, up 1.3%.

time to buy? A Rolex watch store in Shanghai, China. (Xing Yun/Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images) (Future Publishing via Getty Images)

While Subdial notes that the index had fallen by a whopping 40% in the same period last year, the 10% decline here should not be ignored.

“A 10% market decline over the course of a year is significant. “Although there is relative calm compared to last year, claiming that we have stability seems a bit overly optimistic, but that is not to say that it may not be close,” the report said.

Subdial’s insights also reflect what is happening in the market for new Swiss watches, which was strong in 2023. Bloomberg reported that Swiss watch exports declined in July for the first time in more than two years, and have since lagged behind average growth in the first half. Of 2023.

That being said, the Subdial team believes there may be a silver lining. Despite falling prices in the secondhand market, there is still volume in terms of transactions, meaning watches are being bought and sold at the same time – simply with falling prices.

This is a far cry from the days during and immediately after the pandemic when supplies were tight — and factors like social media influencers, the massive growth of crypto, and the feeling that life was too short drove a frenzy in the luxury watch market. Gave birth to shopping. Globe.

the story continues

This is responsible for the Bloomberg Subdial Index falling 42% from its peak in April 2022.

A potential positive catalyst for the watch market? Future interest rate environment. Sabadial found that the decline in the watch market is “exactly” correlated with the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes.

“The period between April and August saw a big increase in rates – and a huge decline in the watch market. There was a brief respite in both before another period of rate increases (and corresponding price declines) at the end of the year,” Subdial said.

The relationship between rising interest rates and falling prices of secondhand watches (subdial) (subdial)

Sabadial believes that, with the prospect of rate hikes in the rearview mirror, “there is reason for optimism in the market.”

But with traders already pricing in the first Fed rate cut in May 2024, according to Bloomberg, there’s still a long way to go for watch dealers looking for relief.

However, for watch buyers, it may be time to contact your local Rolex dealer, even if its watches are sold out. You never know: perhaps there is suddenly a two-tone Rolex Explorer in stock because a buyer backed out.

Prasad Subramaniam is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. you can follow him Twitter and on Instagram,

Click here for in-depth analysis including the latest stock market news and stock movement events

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: finance.yahoo.com