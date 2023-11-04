Time to buy stocks in these 2 attractive industry leaders after earnings

Rounding out this week’s earnings lineup are a few more standout stocks that investors may want to pay attention to.

Here is a list of two industry leaders whose stocks currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) after impressively exceeding third-quarter earnings expectations.

an insurance titan

While many finance sector stocks, including banks and other insurance companies, have struggled, shares of Aflac AFL are now up a very respectable +14% in 2023, outperforming its Zacks subindustry’s +9% and the S&P 500’s +9%. Slightly ahead of 13%.

That being said, Aflac’s Zacks Insurance – Accident & Health industry currently ranks in the top 2% of the approximately 250 Zacks industries. To that point, Aflac was able to easily exceed expectations for its third-quarter top and bottom line on Wednesday.

Third-quarter earnings of $1.84 per share beat estimates of $1.44 per share by +28% and sales of $4.95 billion were 11% better than expected.

Aflac’s annual earnings outlook is very attractive, with EPS projected to grow 13% this year and 3% to $6.23 per share in fiscal 2024. What’s more impressive is that Aflac has beaten earnings expectations 27 consecutive quarters and trades at 13.1X forward earnings.

A growing building products king

In the Zacks Construction sector, Martin Marietta Materials MLM also reported strong Q3 earnings on Wednesday with its Zacks Building Products-Concrete & Aggregate industry ranking in the top 38% of all Zacks industries.

Martin Marietta produces and supplies construction aggregates and cement among other heavy construction materials with some of its notable partners including Eagle Materials EXP and Vulcan Materials VMC. Impressively, Martin Marietta reported third-quarter earnings of $6.94 per share, 15% above expectations of $6.04 per share, while sales of $1.99 billion fell slightly short of estimates of $2 billion.

Nevertheless, annual earnings are projected to increase 50% to $18.10 per share in fiscal 2023, with total sales projected to increase 19% to $6.83 billion. What’s even better is that Martin Marietta’s profits are expected to grow another 14% in fiscal 2024 and sales are projected to grow 9%.

Beating earnings expectations in its last four quarterly reports, Martin Marietta’s stock is now up +31% YTD to Eagle Materials’ +24% and Vulcan Materials’ +19%, compared to their Zacks subindustry’s +27% and Performing even better than the benchmark.

ground level

Investors who are looking for companies with a competitive edge in their industry may want to consider Aflac and Martin Marietta stock as their earnings outlooks remain attractive. Looking for viable investments for 2023 and beyond, Aflac and Martin Marietta stocks may continue to outperform their Zacks subindustry and the broader market.

