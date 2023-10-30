Time to Buy Amazon Stock on Upbeat AI Comment and Strong Third Quarter Results?

Last week Amazon (AMZN) was able to join Alphabet (GOOGL) by impressively exceeding expectations at the top and bottom of the third quarter.

With very positive commentary about Artificial Intelligence (AI) that is the future proponent of AWS cloud services, Amazon’s stock is up +10% since reporting, while Alphabet’s stock is up -10% due to this concern. More down is that its cloud segment is not getting enough profit. As Wall Street expected, a boost from AI.

With Amazon stock up +56% year to date, let’s see if it’s time to buy AMZN shares for even more gains after the company’s strong Q3 results.

Amazon Q3 review

Reporting its Q3 results last Thursday, Amazon’s earnings of $0.85 per share easily exceeded the Zacks Consensus of $0.58 per share by 46% and sales of $143.08 billion exceeded estimates by 1%.

What’s more impressive is that third-quarter earnings jumped 325% from $0.20 per share in the prior-year quarter, as the e-commerce giant continued to prioritize profitability and grew sales 12% from a year ago. With the growth of Rs. has reduced its expenses.

Despite monitoring expansion costs, a highlight of the quarter was Amazon’s ad services segment, which hit $12.06 billion, up 5% and up 26% year over year.

Additionally, Amazon’s AWS segment sales rose 12% year-over-year to $23.05 billion, though it slightly missed estimates of $23.18 billion.

Still, investors were pleased with CEO Andy Jassy’s comments that AWS is rapidly innovating and delivering, particularly in generative AI.

Jassy said Amazon Bedrock (custom AI chips) with its coding partner CodeWhisperer is the easiest and most flexible way to build and deploy generic AI applications, allowing enterprises to have the equivalent of an experienced engineer.

Outlook and price targets

According to Zacks Estimates, Amazon’s fiscal year 2023 EPS is expected to be $2.34 per share, compared to $0.71 per share last year. Even better, fiscal 2014 earnings are projected to rise 40% to $3.13 per share. At the top end, sales are projected to grow 11% this year and 12% in fiscal 2014 to $639.89 billion.

The average Zacks price target of $169.15 per share correlated with Amazon’s attractive outlook implies a 32% upside for AMZN from current levels.

ground level

Amazon’s stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) following its strong Q3 results. Beyond the sharp post-earnings rally in AMZN shares, better buying opportunities may still emerge given the recent volatility in the broader market, but it may be beneficial to hold Amazon stock.

