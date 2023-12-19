Time to Bet on Stock's Turnaround in 2024?

fighter jet

If it seems like only big technology stocks are going to rise in 2023, your feelings are right. The market has been led by the explosive returns of the “Magnificent Seven” technology stocks, leaving nearly every other company in the dust.

There was a lagging stock this year Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT). The large defense contractor posted a total return of -6% in 2023, compared to a 24.8% gain for the broader one. S&P 500 Index.

Even as the threat of war persists in many regions around the world, investors have turned their anger on defense contractors like Lockheed Martin. Its earnings multiple has collapsed, giving investors the opportunity to buy shares at a discount. So is it time to bet on Lockheed Martin’s turnaround in 2024 and buy on the dip?

Slow but steady growth; strong ditch

You’re not going to get explosive revenue growth from Lockheed Martin. The company, which produces fighter jets, space equipment and other equipment for the United States government and its allies, operates in an orderly manner but has a highly reliable business. With contracts that can extend for decades, Lockheed Martin’s business is extremely predictable, making it a great choice for investors looking for a low-risk investment. The company is embedded within the United States military, giving it a wide moat – or competitive advantage – over other companies trying to win government contracts.

Over the years, as the military budget has grown, Lockheed Martin’s revenues have grown along with it. Over the last 10 years, revenues have grown 49%. Only a few periods have seen a decline in revenues.

With economies of scale, Lockheed’s profit margins have expanded, causing earnings to grow faster than revenues. Over the past 10 years, Lockheed’s operating income has grown more than 100%. Not bad for a “weird” defense contractor that gets ignored by growth investors.

Continuous return of capital to shareholders

On top of consistent growth, Lockheed Martin has been on top in returning capital to shareholders. In practice, this means frequent repurchases of its stock and increases in dividend payments. Smartly returning capital is underestimated by many growth investors, even though it can be quite meaningful to stock returns.

Using the same 10-year time frame as in the section above, Lockheed’s dividend payout has increased 151%. After buying back a lot of its stock from existing shareholders, its outstanding shares have fallen by 23%. Add it all together, and the company’s earnings per share (EPS) have grown 200% over the past 10 years.

Over the long term, stock prices follow EPS growth, so it’s no surprise to see Lockheed’s total shareholder return of 321% over the last 10 years. But you might be surprised to see that this return level is well above the S&P 500, which delivered a 218% return for shareholders over the same period. Again, not bad for a stock that many people forget about.

You can buy stocks cheap today

The good news for investors is that you can buy shares of Lockheed Martin today at a discount to the market average. Today, the average price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of the S&P 500 is 26. Lockheed’s trailing P/E is 16.5.

If we look at free cash flow, the numbers look similar. Free cash flow is an important metric to look at along with earnings, because it is the true cash that a company is generating from its products and services. Lockheed Martin is guiding for free cash flow of $6.2 billion this year, which would give it a price-to-free cash flow (P/FCF) of 17.5. Again, this is well below the market average.

Add it all together – strong competitive advantages, consistent growth, and a discounted P/E – and Lockheed Martin looks like a slam dunk buy for investors in 2024. Buy this sustainable producer, and never sell your shares.

