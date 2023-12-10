Time for my weird sandwich turncoat

The commercials that air during NFL broadcasts celebrate the action, which I appreciate. It is not always clear what these activities are about – why broken concrete is falling in huge quantities on the bed of a pickup truck, the grille of which is designed like a glowing policeman’s face, advertisements for various pharmaceuticals. Why are people so happy to attend the party they just came to? But given that these ads are designed to be viewed by people doing nothing other than hunched over and sitting in undulating positions, that’s usually associated with large dogs. Yes, it’s still a good sign. “This sounds like your kind of thing,” the ad says to viewers, who will discover an hour later that an ancient tortilla chip has been resting on their upper stomach for some unknown amount of time. “Yeah,” I think, sitting absolutely still outside as the sun sets, watching dusty people pat each other on the back and use their trucks to haul stuff, “it really Very good for me.”

Add enough of these types of things throughout the day and it can’t help but have an impact. And so, after an afternoon in the Sunday blog chair, I realized it was time to celebrate and take action of my own. I did this not by dancing and laughing at a wedding while someone recited a list of increasingly dangerous side effects in voiceover or by driving a truck to the very edge of the butt, but by crossing the street to the deli that makes me the weirdest and most favorite. Special Occasion Sandwiches. After a hard day at work, I’ve found that nothing beats a sandwich with three crushed samosas.

This is a special occasion sandwich for me, not because it’s expensive, which it isn’t; The samosa sandwich at Punjabi Junction costs $8, and can be upgraded to a Hero Roll for an extra dollar. This isn’t even a special occasion sandwich because it’s particularly delicious. I don’t know how many calories it has, but it’s not as obvious and ridiculously irresponsible as some of the large-format Italian sandwiches available in my neighborhood. It’s special to me because I love the bright, heavy, frankly confusing way it tastes, but also because it seems like the kind of thing a person shouldn’t be eating all the time. Which is hard, as it happens, because if I could change the way I think about it I would definitely eat it for lunch every day. If a sandwich like that had existed twenty years ago, when I didn’t think about that kind of thing at all and did things like that all the time, I probably would have had it. But it had not been invented yet. This is not something that can be rushed; The universe provides it when the time comes, not before.

“I know of only one other in town,” Eater critic Robert Sietsema noted in an approving article of the sandwich last August. By that time, Punjabi Junction had been open for a few years, and I had finalized my order; I don’t know where the other samosa sandwich is, but I feel good about the one I’ve got. The rest is also good; Steaming trays of Indian specialties heated to order were just fine for me, and I’m not ashamed to admit that after seeing “It’s Biryani Sunday” written on a chalkboard, I was tempted to instinctively buy and consume a bunch of them. Inspired to. Biryani, as it was Biryani Sunday and all. But the quietly avant-garde sandwiches were and remain extraordinary to me. Everything about them will be familiar to anyone who has gotten a standard-issue sandwich from a deli or eaten Indian food, although as someone who has done a lot of both, it never really clicked with me. The thought was that such a sandwich could be made with, say, a pan of parmesan cheese standing in for the familiar deli cold cuts.

I resisted the samosa sandwich for longer than I thought possible, not because it wasn’t something I wanted to eat — I like sandwiches, and I like samosas — but because I had a hard time imagining how it would be. Will Work. It was like reading the words “dumpling burger” or “pastrami calzone.” These are things I like, but not in an order I can fully understand. The impulses of salivation generated by my association with those words also flare up when the dogmatic higher-order parts of my brain start editorializing about how “impractical” or “perverted and unconsciously British” it is that More or less puts a delicious pie in it/on a sandwich. I asked, and was told what it was – a sandwich with some crushed samosas on it, plus “everything”, which is everything that could go on a sandwich, provided that everything was currently on the counter. How far behind? It helped, and it didn’t; At any rate, I’ve made up my mind, and now mostly try not to do it three or more times per week.

It is what it is. A deli roll, completely familiar, is run through the toaster. That bun is then topped with whatever identical familiar deli sandwich ingredients are behind the counter – the sandwich is often, perhaps always, a little different than I remembered. Sometimes it has yellow deli mustard on it, usually not. Sometimes there are pickles also. Sometimes they give you a small refrigerated pouch of green chutney, and those were the good days.

None of this really matters that much; These supporting players hang out in the corners or hide at the dunker’s spot, sometimes clapping their hands more vigorously than others, while the rest of the sandwich does the work. Heavy lifting is done with items cooking on the grill. These are samosas that are crushed on a flat surface, scored on both sides, and then placed on a sandwich and topped with a few shakes of spicy masala. These are green chillies, onions and also small balls of small, spicy green chillies which are placed on top of it. It has more structural integrity than you might expect, more artificial contradictions than you could dare to dream of – there’s pastry, and potatoes, and fake green peas, and that charmingly papery deli chopped lettuce – and long bewildering. Retains the ability to please and please after the initial novelty wears off.

Some of this is because it’s never the same, and some of it is because it refuses to come close to any other type of sandwich I’ve eaten elsewhere. It’s reliable, but there’s something reliably shaky about it. I think that’s a good way to be a sandwich – good enough to keep you coming back, stubborn enough to never give you back what it gave you before. After a long day at work, or spending a rainy Sunday debating whether or not I should actually write about Zach Wilson throwing 300 yards, I can’t think of anything else. Can think of what I would like to eat.

Source: defector.com