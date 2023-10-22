October 22 – From a giant circular saw that cuts logs to length to an artificial intelligence lumber grader, the inside of the F.H. Stoltz Land and Lumber Mill is fast and precise, moving cut trees and turning them into revenue. Turns it into a earning company. product.

For some people, flying wood fragments and lingering sawdust may be frustrating, but for foresters, it is the fruits of logging labor.

As part of Manufacturing Month in October, the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce hosted a tour of F.H. Stoltz’s facility on Wednesday, providing an opportunity to see inside one of the industries that runs the state.

“Active forest management is essential for our region and our forests,” said Cameron Wohlschlegel, land and resources manager for the lumber company. “We need to advocate for active forest management.”

Stoltz Lumber was first established in Montana in 1912 and the current mill location, between Columbia Falls and Whitefish, has been in operation since 1923. As a family-owned business, Stoltz primarily produces dry wood, wood chips and residues such as sawdust and wood shavings. ,

In 2022, the company represented 129 employees with 50 loggers, producing 62,128 million board feet of lumber. Most logs come from United States Forest Service lands.

The tour started with the sawmill, which runs in two shifts a day, in two directions. According to the lumber company, new equipment was installed in 2000 to achieve maximum quality from the logs harvested.

According to Wohlschlegel, the way the mill works is to take inventory, scale the product and then sort it.

A log is cut to size, peeled and squared – a process that takes several large machines. From there, a computer scans the wood, telling it what size to cut. When the logs are split and the wood is finalized into a flat board, the planks are rolled and laid out.

However, every piece of wood used, from planks to wood chips to sawdust, is often sold to lumber company Weyerhaeuser for use in manufacturing low-density fiberboard products.

“It’s pretty much full utilization,” Wohlschlegel said. “We use every part of the tree.”

Stoltz also has a co-generation power plant on the property, which runs 24 hours per day, seven days per week and is capable of powering 3,000 homes, where tree waste is used to generate electricity. .

“We try to use everything that comes out of this plant, including our waste,” said power plant superintendent Brad James during the tour.

When the lumber is completed, a large portion of it is shipped to Western Building Center locations or to prairie states such as the Dakotas.

Even before any logs reach the mill, felling of trees begins in the forest.

The tour visited a log landing near West Glacier, where loggers were actively working on a project for Weyerhaeuser. Before a logging project can begin, environmental assessments, surveys, and more must take place.

“We’re not starting a new forest or taking down an entire forest, we’re just growing it,” said Zach Miller, Weyerhaeuser’s raw materials manager.

According to both Stoltz and Weyerhaeuser staff, the goal of forest management is to better prepare the forest for future use. The projects are prescriptive, in which trees are strategically removed to reduce fuels, especially in the wildland-urban interface.

Loggers also remove smaller, weaker trees to help healthy, larger trees grow. Following best management practices, logging projects, contrary to what many people think, benefit the overall health of the forest, not hinder it, according to Wohlschlegel.

“When we’re not managing the forest, it’s almost like loving something to death,” said Ali Ulveling, Montana Forest Action Plan implementation coordinator at the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

Logging, according to Ulveling, is a way to better prepare the forest for potential fires. This reduces fuel, promotes healthier, larger trees and allows greater diversity within a forest stand.

Without management, the forests could disappear due to a disaster — something that happened naturally before humans arrived, Ulveling said. Wohlschlegel said that the forest cycle would occur without human activity, but by reducing logging and fuels, humans can control the extremes while still producing a used and valuable product.

Logging operations are also strategically timed. Weyerhaeuser Landing near West Glacier is a patch of trees that have been growing for about 100 years. Logging them will make the patch better prepared to withstand extremes, Wohlschlegel said, while also providing a home to wildlife.

“The forest is constantly evolving,” Wohlschlegel said.

Reporter Kate Heston can be reached at [email protected] or 758-4459.

