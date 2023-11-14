Tim Scott’s withdrawal calms GOP presidential campaign’s tax debate

Nashua, New Hampshire – October 14: Republican presidential nominee U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) , [+] Speaks during the 2023 First Nations Leadership Summit. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) getty images

Senator Tim Scott’s (R-SC) decision to drop his bid for the Republican presidential nomination means voters have missed their best opportunity to hear a serious tax policy debate between their party’s White House candidates.

Unlike his rivals, Scott campaigned on a thoughtful, relatively broad agenda, combining taxes with his conservative social and economic views. You may not agree with all these things. But at least you knew where the Scots stood, something that couldn’t be said about their opponents.

I wish I could show you his plan, but Scott removed the content from his website, suspending his campaign. But to get the gist, here’s an analysis by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB), an interview Scott did with CNBC and a good summary of his plan by the American Enterprise Institute’s Kyle Pomerleau.

Scott’s agenda

Scott promised:

· Make permanent all individual income tax provisions in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), which are scheduled to expire at the end of 2025.

· Repeal the estate and gift tax.

· Allow businesses to immediately write off the cost of permanent equipment and research and to depreciate buildings faster.

· Allow parents to claim the Child Tax Credit (CTC) for unborn infants and make the adoption tax credit refundable.

· Expand its Signature Opportunity Zones, which provide additional capital gains tax exemptions for investments in designated communities.

Make no mistake, while Scott was quite specific about taxes, his overall fiscal agenda left a lot of holes to fill.

For example, he insisted that his plan would reduce the federal deficit. But it did not work out. The CRFB estimates that this would add more than $3 trillion to the national debt over a decade, even with its proposed (and unrealistic) cuts in non-defense, non-Social Security, non-Medicare spending. He never said what he would do about the looming bankruptcy of Social Security and Medicare Part A.

Scott claimed he would close the fiscal gap because cutting taxes would increase revenues and reduce the deficit. But this idea is not supported by evidence and is rejected by almost all economists.

Typical Vs. platitudes

Despite those shortcomings, his tax plan was distinctive enough that independent analysts (and voters) could make informed decisions about its merits and demerits. Almost every bullet point was accompanied by a reference to an actual bill in Congress. And while Scott left out some key details (for example, on international tax), you knew where he stood on revenue issues.

You can’t say the same about his former GOP opponents. While Ron DeSantis had an aggressive tax cut agenda as Florida governor, he has been almost silent on what he would do on fiscal policy as president. Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has come some way, but her agenda still contains serious flaws. For example, she promises to cut tax rates for working families but never says for whom or by how much. And he is silent on expanding the TCJA.

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has a plan but it’s internally inconsistent, between vowing to never raise taxes, promising to boost property taxes and then denying that he ever made any such pledge Yes, they keep getting confused in between.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has said little about his tax or budget policies, other than a promise to work with Democrats to reduce the deficit.

trump factor

And Donald Trump? These days, his stump speeches focus on how he will punish political opponents in a second term. Even his campaign website offers a retrospective look at his first term rather than a second policy agenda. He never said he would extend the 2017 TCJA, which is perhaps his greatest legislative accomplishment.

The only real specific revenue proposal made by Trump is to impose a 10 percent tariff on almost all imported goods. But he said nothing about how such a levy would work or what he would do to mitigate the inevitable price increases for American consumers.

As long as Trump dominates the GOP primary race, less attention will be paid to the details of fiscal policy. He won’t talk about it. And his remaining challengers will continue to focus on attacking each other in a desperate attempt to become the last viable option when primary voters begin heading to the polls or caucuses in late January.

But voters deserve a debate on tax policy, especially since the 2025 expiration of the TCJA’s individual provisions will force major decisions on the future of the revenue code soon after the next president is sworn in. Huge information gap at least till the general elections.