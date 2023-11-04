Tim Scott criticizes Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump at GOP gathering in his home state

US Sen. tim scott Neither did the government say. Ron DeSantis nor the former president Donald Trump There is a winning message in 2024. Speaking at a Republican gathering in the state, Scott said he alone provides the optimistic vision the GOP needs.

“We need to be completely focused Joe Biden“A conservative crusader who created a red wave up and down the entire balance,” Scott said, “and we must win back the White House.”

south carolina spoke Florida Freedom Summit In Orlando, home state crowd for some of his biggest competitors for the Republican nomination. There, he was among the only candidates to call the contestants by name on the stage.

He suggested both DeSantis and the entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswami Wrongly suggested that the US had entered state of decline, While he praised DeSantis’ record as Florida governor, he said the message did not travel across the country, and with good reason.

Scott said of DeSantis, “He doesn’t have a visionary aspirational vision of where our country should go.”

As for Donald Trump, Scott said he was happy to work during the former president’s first term to advance a socially conservative agenda. This also included the fight to keep 300 conservative judges on the federal bench. But it is clear that Trump cannot advance the interests of Republicans across the country, he said.

“Our party has been performing poorly in three consecutive national elections,” he said. He alleged that Republicans are not only losing the presidential race but also losing sometimes red states like Senate elections in 2020. Georgia And nevada,

Scott also attacked fellow South Carolinian nikki haley, former Governor of the Palmetto State and Ambassador to the United Nations. While he worked with his current opponent on many issues, he suggested that Haley was now running in the “Never Trump” lane as a moderate.

“We can’t win with the Liberals,” Scott said, adding that it would divide the party.

He said his own life as a black conservative, winning a Senate seat in the Deep South, undermines liberals’ message that all minorities are victims. Now he’s ready to take that message to every part of America.

“I don’t just want to win the fight against Joe Biden,” Scott said. “I want to win the battle for the Christian conservative values ​​that changed my life and changed and built America.”

Source: floridapolitics.com