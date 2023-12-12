Tim Cook is risking his legacy on an expensive product in an unproven market

cnn-

In a demo hall inside Apple’s headquarters after unveiling the Vision Pro mixed reality headset in June, CEO Tim Cook smiled for photos while standing near the company’s latest product, taking one of the biggest risks of 2023.

kept apple The Vision Pro was lost on most viewers that day. Only Journalists got a chance to try it out at a few private briefings, which highlighted the fact that the Vision Pro is still very much a work in progress. (Even now, changes are reportedly being made to the design to make it lighter and more comfortable ahead of the official launch next year).

The Vision Pro will be Apple’s riskiest product launch in years, which is why Tim Cook is one of CNN Business’ risk takers for 2023. Cook has long talked about the potential of augmented reality to help people communicate and collaborate. Now he must prove that a device that blends both virtual reality and augmented reality, a technology that overlays virtual images over live video of the real world, is indeed the future of computing. And it won’t be easy to sell: It’s an ugly $3,499 computer you wear on your face.

It is Cook’s first new major hardware product in 7 years and only his third in his tenure as CEO following the death of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

The headset will arrive at a time when the extended reality (XR) market – a category that includes augmented, virtual and mixed reality – has seen little adoption by the mainstream consumer. Vision Pro will also have limited apps and external experiences It should be tied to a battery pack the size of an iPhone.

But Jeremy Bailenson, founding director of Stanford University’s Virtual Human Interaction Lab, said companies like Apple are betting on customers Virtual headsets will eventually be used for almost everything. He said, “Let’s use the medium, but when it earns it’s sustainable.” “Betting on VR for new smartphones is risky.”

Despite running a $3 trillion company, with hundreds of billions of dollars in cash, there is a lot at stake for Cook. Tech companies generally don’t stay on top of the industry for long, as exciting and new technology takes the world by storm and eventually deposes the leader. (See: What HP, IBM, Cisco…and Apple did to Microsoft).

IPhone sales are no longer increasing. Eventually, Cook and company will need something to replace it. But skeptics aren’t convinced the Vision Pro is that: The device is entering an uncertain market facing design complexities and high costs.

Also, the possibilities are huge. Almost every new Apple product promises to use screens of different sizes to change the way we live our lives. Vision Pro has the ability to do all this even more effectively, and it could bring new interest to Enter the market in the same way that the iPod did for music players or the iPhone did for smartphones.

It may also become the defining product of Cook’s legacy.

If Tim Cook were to retire today, he would become one of the most successful CEOs of the decade. Under his leadership, Apple’s market cap has grown 700%, its iPhone business remains strong, and he has built a strong services business with music, TV, and gaming products to bring in revenue tied to hardware sales. . They also introduced the hugely successful Apple Watch and AirPods.

Cook is known for his operations expertise rather than being a product visionary, but leading Apple for 12 years since the death of co-founder Steve Jobs, he has certainly taken product risks. Major mistakes have also been made during his tenure, such as The disastrous introduction of Apple Maps, “Batterygate”, allegations of poor labor conditions in its suppliers’ factories, and criticism for giving too much deference to the government of China, one of its most important and fastest growing markets.

But now Cook wants to add to his legacy something he hasn’t yet done that Jobs does regularly: launch a truly successful hardware product.

Source: www.cnn.com