Tim Cook defends Apple's privacy practices in APEC rebuttal

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Tim Cook had to defend Apple’s privacy policies during a meeting with Jill Biden and political spouses following allegations that Apple Watch users are being actively “surveilled.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook welcomed spouses of political leaders to Apple Park on Friday to discuss mental health while world leaders attended a summit on US-Pacific issues. Although it was potentially a comfortable gathering, the hour-long meeting produced a bit of controversy.

Cook welcomed Jill Biden, First Lady Kim Keon-hee of South Korea, Rachel Marape of Papua New Guinea, First Lady Luis Araneta-Marcos of the Philippines, Dr Wan Azizah Binti Wan Ismail of Malaysia and US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. Blackpink singer Rose was also in attendance.

According to the report, mental health and social media were generally discussed in the conversation. The Daily MailIncluding topics ranging from the impact of social media on celebrities to the importance of connections and coping tools highlighted by the Covid pandemic.

At the end of the meeting, Dr Wan Azizah Binti Wan Ismail decided to ask Cook about the effects of AI on mental health issues, and pressed him to know what Apple is doing about privacy issues . He taunted, “If you ever have an Apple Watch, you’re being watched all the time.”

Cook initially responded “Not really at all,” and that Apple was a “privacy company.” He then goes on to explain why that is, including how the company believes that “privacy is a fundamental human right.”

They covered Apple’s policies for collecting information as little as necessary, use of on-device collection and storage, and encryption. He added, “Apple doesn’t even see them. We can’t see them. And if anyone wants to get it from us, we don’t have it. It’s data we never collect.”

Ismail proposed that mental health could be affected if data was taken from Apple’s hardware.

Cook countered that “We see that one of our most important roles is to provide people with privacy and security. Those two things go hand in hand.”

Source: appleinsider.com