Tim Cook again said that Apple is working on Generative AI

Since the rise of generative AI tools like ChatGPT, many have wondered when Apple will introduce its own generative AI. Rumors suggest this could happen next year. By then, Apple CEO Tim Cook has been talking a lot about AI in recent months and has now emphasized that Apple is investing in generative AI.

Tim Cook says Apple will have its own generative AI

During a call with investors Thursday to reveal Q4 2023 fiscal results, Cook was asked how Apple is experimenting with generative AI, noting that many other tech companies are already using AI-based tools. Has been launched.

Unsurprisingly, the Apple CEO highlighted several features in Apple devices that are based on artificial intelligence and machine learning, such as Personal Voice, crash detection and ECG in the Apple Watch. But when it came specifically to generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Cook responded that “obviously, we have a work in progress.”

He didn’t provide any details about what exactly Apple is doing, but said the company wants to approach its own generative AI responsibly and that customers will see these technologies becoming the “heart” of future products.

In terms of generic AI, obviously, we have work in progress. I won’t go into detail about what it is, because as you know, we don’t really do that. But you can bet we’re investing. We are investing a lot. We’re going to do it responsibly, and it will be… You’ll see product progression over time where those technologies are at their core.

This is not the first time Tim Cook has talked about AI. In an interview a few months ago, he said that Apple “has been researching a wide range of AI technologies, including Generative AI, for years.” In May, the executive praised the potential of AI, although he claimed “there are issues that need to be resolved.”

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is accelerating the development of AI-based tools, aiming for a release with iOS 18 next year. This technology will be implemented in apps like Apple Music, Xcode, and of course Siri.

read this also

FTC: We use auto affiliate links that generate income. More.

Source: 9to5mac.com