TikTok’s Humphrey Yang Claims These 11 Money Habits Keep You Poor

If you’re like many Americans, you may be living paycheck to paycheck. This not only makes it challenging to save for your financial goals, but also increases the risk that you’ll fall into debt and lose more cash due to fees and interest. Often, you can take better control of your finances by improving some common bad money habits.

After working as a financial advisor, Humphrey Yang is now known for his personal finance videos on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. In a YouTube video from June 2023, he explained the 11 money habits that keep you poor and what you should do instead.

1. Buying things for status

Yang cautioned against buying expensive things to look better than others or richer. He gave the example of buying a luxury car as a status symbol and ending up with a $1,000 car payment. This depletes your budget. Instead, you can get a more practical, affordable car that will get you where you need to go.

2. Trying to stay financially connected with friends

If you have friends with high incomes and expensive tastes, you may feel tempted to stick with them. Yang described how he used to go out with a friend who often went to expensive restaurants. Despite earning less than his friend, Yang would spend at least $100 per meal. This shows how important it is not to feel pressured to spend money to socialize with friends and to consider your financial situation.

3. Using Buy Now, Pay Later Plans

When you check out online, you’ll often see the option to finance your purchase with a buy now, pay later provider like Affirm or Afterpay. These schemes often advertise dividing the amount into convenient installments without interest. However, Yang cautioned against using them because of potentially high late fees and advised only buying things you can pay for now.

4. Not saving cash for the future

Saving helps you avoid living from paycheck to paycheck. Yang emphasized how important it is to plan and also offered some savings tips. First, you can use automatic transfers to send part of your paycheck to a savings account. Next, you should keep an eye on your bank and credit card statements to carefully keep track of expenses and make deductions to contribute more to your savings.

5. Buying things on impulse

Yang talked about how easy it is to buy things on impulse for loved ones. This could involve having your family member pick up a random item in the checkout lane or finding something online that you think your friend will enjoy. Making unexpected purchases on a credit card is especially bad for your finances because of the interest you may incur. Therefore, try to avoid unplanned purchases.

6. Making only minimum credit card payments

If you’re only making minimum credit card payments, you risk getting stuck in a “debt spiral.” “This is where you end up with so much debt that your paycheck isn’t enough to pay the interest charged on your total loan balance,” Yang explained. Since the interest can be double what you pay for purchases, he recommended paying with credit cards with interest rates of 18% or higher rather than investing cash.

7. Choosing low price over value

Going cheap may seem like a wise decision, but that’s not always the case. Yang discussed getting a $2,500 quote from the dealer to repair the car and choosing a different mechanic who only charged $400. Unfortunately, the mechanic did not perform the proper repairs, so Yang ultimately had to pay the dealer for more work. Before going the cheap route, carefully consider whether paying for better quality could save you in the long run.

8. Keeping unnecessary subscriptions

Especially when a free trial is involved, it’s easy to keep having subscriptions that you forget about or rarely use. These monthly charges can waste a lot of money. Yang mentioned that he periodically reviews his card statements to identify unwanted subscriptions. You can also use apps like Trim and Hiatus that help you track your subscriptions and find ways to cut costs.

9. Not being able to keep track of your expenses

If you don’t track where your money goes, it’s easy to continue bad money habits that keep you poor. Yang discussed the benefits of tracking expenses, including identifying where you spend the most money, creating consistency, and becoming better at money management.

If you don’t want to track expenses by hand, you can use budgeting apps that work with your accounts. Keep an eye on them to fix bad spending habits so you have more cash to save or invest.

10. Waiting too long to invest money

While he acknowledged that it is important to meet your debts and everyday needs first, Yang cautioned against waiting too long to grow your wealth through investments. He recommended regularly depositing some of your income into brokerage and retirement accounts as soon as possible because your returns will grow significantly over the years.

11. Not considering tax benefits

It’s important to consider strategies to minimize taxes in order to become wealthy, so don’t overlook the potential tax benefits. Yang suggested using a tax-advantaged retirement account and, if you’re eligible, put money in a health savings account, take the mortgage interest deduction and put your children’s college savings into a 529 plan. Consider talking to a financial advisor, accountant or tax professional for advice.

