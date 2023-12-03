TikTok's #BookTok trend 'literally changed my life'

Adam Beswick found success as a writer through #BookTok

A self-published author and a bookshop owner explains how TikTok’s #BookTok trend has changed people’s lives and changed the publishing industry forever.

Adam Beswick from Lancashire rose to fame on the site when he began advertising his books under the hashtag.

Kirsty McKay, owner of The Book Dragon in Stockton, said #BookTok is allowing self-published authors to flourish.

#BookTok has been viewed more than 200 billion times on TikTok, which is equivalent to 25 views by all people in the world.

It has become a community of book lovers who share favorite books and reviews, as well as a place for authors to share upcoming work.

Mr. Beswick’s popularity on TikTok began when his self-published book, A Forest of Vanity and Valor, went viral on the short-form video app before becoming the number one folklore bestseller on Amazon in 2022.

He said: “#BookTok has literally changed my life.

“It’s been two years since my first book came out and I just released the sixth book in that series.”

Before becoming a self-published author two years ago, Mr Beswick was working as a nurse.

He is now a full-time author with his own publishing brand, which means he has complete control over his books, their content, covers, design and marketing.

With more than 971,000 likes on TikTok and 200,000 followers on Instagram, Oswaldtwistle’s Mr Beswick said social media has become an ever-growing community, which has made book marketing much easier, and that means self-publishing. Books are more accessible to people.

“TikTok is what started everything for me. It allowed me to start building my reader base and not be afraid to put my books out there,” she said.

“It’s been an amazing two years, absolutely surreal.”

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are in line to star in It End’s With Us movie

The #BookTok community began building on TikTok during the COVID-19 lockdowns of 2020 and 2021.

Colleen Hoover is arguably one of the most successful writers in the community.

Her book, It Ends with Us, was published in 2016 but went viral on TikTok in 2021, making it a New York Time number one bestseller in 2022.

It is now being adapted into a film with a cast including Hollywood stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

According to the New York Times, as of October 2022, Ms. Hoover has sold more than 20 million books.

Kirsty Mackay founded The Book Dragon, which prides itself on selling only self-published books.

Two weeks after taking her book to a High Street bookshop, Kirsty said she found it stacked on the bookcase furthest from the front, with only the spine visible.

There is absolutely no possibility that any customer will be able to see it, he said.

He said, “There is no support, no interest, for self-published authors. You think writing a book is the hardest thing, but it’s not. It’s the actual marketing and promotion of it.”

“#BookTok is raising awareness of books that people might not know about, because as a self-published author it’s very difficult to market because we spend all our time from writing the book to editing it.” Let’s pick it up ourselves.”

Kirsty explained that #BookTok was so popular because people were always looking for a community, adding: “Certainly writers are looking for other writers with whom they can share their knowledge, their experiences, hints and tips. “

She said: “For people who want to start writing, going into that community will give them all sorts of advice and experience, and maybe even the confidence to actually start doing it.

“Readers who actually give you feedback and encouragement, and say ‘yes, I really like this’ give one the confidence to move forward, to keep writing and to keep developing.”

In May 2020, a Nielsen Book survey reported that 41% of UK adults were reading more than before the pandemic.

The National Literary Trust revealed in July 2020 that more than a third of children and young people were reading more.

This increase in reading was seen along with the increasing popularity of TikTok.

Now with over 60 billion videos, #BookTok has become a phenomenon that is pushing other book review sites aside.

