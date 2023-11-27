By Emily Joshua Health Reporter for DailyMail.com 19:02 Nov 26, 2023 Updated 19:02 Nov 26, 2023

A TikToker Shares How Many Popular Drinks You Can Drink Before You Gain Weight

You can have at least 15 cocktails and 66 shots before you gain pounds

A health influencer has calculated how many of your favorite beverages you can drink before gaining a pound of body fat.

Nicole Powell, a TikToker from the UK, shared details of 15 popular drinks, which include beers like Heineken and Guinness, wine and Champagne, and cocktails like espresso martinis and vodka sodas.

Gaining one pound of fat requires approximately 3,500 ‘extra’ calories, this is calories above someone’s regular diet that maintains their current weight.

According to this metric, you would need to drink approximately 30 glasses of white wine and 40 bottles of champagne over and above your normal diet to gain one pound of body fat.

Meanwhile, for beer lovers, it will take more than 15 pints of Heineken and 30 12-ounce Corona bottles to make your jeans a little tighter.

And you’d have to take more than 50 shots of tequila and 60 shots of sambuca before you gain a pound.

However, metabolism varies from person to person depending on age, genetics and other factors, so some people may need more or less calories to gain weight.

In the video, which has been viewed more than 700,000 times, Ms Powell said she calculated the figures based on an equation from researcher Dr Max Wishnofsky.

In 1958, Mr. Wishnoofsky discovered that one pound of body fat was equivalent to approximately 3,500 extra calories.

This means you would have to consume 3,500 calories of alcohol in addition to your average daily calories.

According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, adult women should consume 1,600 to 2,400 calories per day, depending on age, and men should consume 2,000 to 3,000 calories per day, depending on age.

As part of the annual Sober October trend, approximately 40 million Americans are currently going alcohol-free for a month.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) states that a 2,000-calorie diet should be the standard for most Americans.

Beer is one of America’s favorite beverages, perhaps because it is cheaper than cocktails and wine and easy to find in most bars and restaurants.

Calorie content for light and dark beers varies widely, but a pint typically has around 200 calories.

For example, Heineken contains 227 calories per pint. Ms Powell said this meant you could have 15 pints before gaining a pound of body fat.

Additionally, Guinness contains 210 calories per pint, which amounts to 17-and-a-half pints before adding extra weight.

However, Corona Extra comes in a smaller serving size, a 12-ounce bottle containing 148 calories. It would take 27 bottles to gain one pound of body fat.

Most wines have slightly fewer calories than beer, although serving sizes are smaller. The average glass, which is five ounces, has about 120 calories. Sweet flavors tend to have more calories, about 160 total.

Ms Powell said you could drink 26 moderate glasses of white wine before you gain body fat.

Additionally, bubbles like Champagne and Prosecco can increase your weight before you can reach a 37-and-a-half ounce flute.

Cocktails contain more calories than beer and wine due to the mixing of several types of alcohol and the addition of syrups and other flavorings.

Ms. Powell said it would take 15 and a half passion fruit martinis, made primarily of gin and vermouth, to gain one pound of body weight.

Additionally, you can drink 15 espresso martinis—made with vodka, coffee liqueur, espresso, and simple syrup—before you gain a pound.

If the Vodka Coke is made with Diet Coke, which has fewer calories than regular Coke, you can drink 64 singles or 32 doubles before you risk gaining weight.

And it will take 66 shots of Sambuca before your body weight increases one pound.

How much do you need to drink to gain one pound of fat?

Prosecco: 37 ½ flutes

Tequila Rose: 50 shots

Passion Fruit Martinis: 15 ½

Heineken: 15 pints

Sambuca: 66 shots

Vodka Diet Coke: 64 singles

White wine: 26 medium glasses

Guinness: 17 pints

Strawberry and Lemon Rekorderlig: 9 bottles

Jagerbomb: 27

Espresso Martinis: 15

Champagne: 36 glasses

Disarano Cranberries: 35 singles

Corona: 27 bottles

Pink Gin and Lemonade: 34 singles

