(Bloomberg) — ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok has agreed to invest $1.5 billion in a joint venture with Indonesia’s Gotu Group, which it will control, part of a deal that would give the Chinese company its largest online -Allows to relaunch your shopping app in the retail market.

The social media giant will combine its Indonesian TikTok Shop business with GoTo’s e-commerce unit Tokopedia, the companies said on Monday. That combination gives TikTok a 75% stake, which will run the shopping features of TikTok’s social media app in Indonesia.

The deal is unusual for ByteDance, effectively acquiring a major local online-commerce player in a major foreign market. The agreement, under which GoTo becomes a passive supporter of the Tokopedia operation, allows ByteDance to restart its Indonesian business and comply with regulations introduced to halt its online-retail service as it moves into the Sea. Ltd. And was gaining hold against GoTo.

GoTo fell 5.6% in Jakarta as investors assessed the impact of TikTok seizing control of its e-commerce business. Top Indonesian digital lender PT Bank Jago, in which Goto has a stake, rose as much as 7.9%. A tie-up will potentially boost payments and e-commerce transactions for Jago-powered platforms.

The Indonesian government, which has sought to protect local claimants including its millions of small enterprises, has indicated it is approving TikTok and GoTo’s new deal. As TikTok became a major rival to Tokopedia and local commerce operators, Jakarta instituted rules in September forcing social media players like TikTok to separate their paid services from content.

The TikTok shop is the fastest-growing feature for Beijing-based ByteDance, which is looking for new revenue sources beyond its popular social media service. It has targeted the online-shopping market of Indonesia, a country of 278 million, as a template for global expansion from the US to Europe.

TikTok launched the shopping feature in Indonesia in 2021, and its immediate success encouraged it to expand into online retail in other markets, including the US. This year, TikTok said it would invest billions of dollars in Indonesia and the broader Southeast Asian region.

For GoTo, Indonesia’s biggest internet company, the deal with TikTok could be risky because it would allow a major online-retail rival to continue operating in the country. But it also gives GoTo a strong global social-media partner in an arrangement that could drive shopping and payment volume for both companies.

GoTo also will not need to fund Tokopedia going forward, and its 25% stake in the venture will not be diluted by further funding by TikTok, the company said in a note to investors.

Chief Executive Officer Patrick Valluzzo, who took over in June, is trying to bring GoTo to profitability on an adjusted basis by the end of the year to show the ride-hailing and e-commerce company has long-term earnings potential. . The managing partner of shareholder Northstar Group is continuing his predecessor’s campaign to reduce losses by cutting jobs, cutting promotions and tightening expense controls.

Indonesia is one of the first countries in Southeast Asia to take action against TikTok. Following Indonesia’s restrictions, nearby Malaysia said it was studying the possibility of regulating TikTok and its e-commerce operations. The social media giant is already facing potential bans and investigations in countries like the US, Europe and India over national security concerns.

