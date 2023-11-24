TikTok users stunned by secret feature inside dishwasher – do you know what it is?

lifestyle

This is a dirty secret guaranteed to leave your dishes spotlessly clean.

A TikToker has gone viral after sharing a hack that allows people to store tall wine glasses in the top drawer of their dishwasher.

The content creator, known only as @hotdogsilly, first provided details in a TikTok video shared in 2021 that has now resurfaced ahead of the holidays.

The clip begins with archival footage that the content creator found on the Internet. It shows an unidentified man trying to place a stemmed wine glass in the top drawer of his washer.

First, the glass is too tall to fit and prevents the dishwasher door from closing completely.

However, the person solves the problem by flipping a switch inside the rack that lowers it several inches.

This new adjusted height allows larger glasses to fit in the top drawer and the dishwasher door to close properly.

@hotdogsilly, looking stunned after watching the footage, is seen in her own video heading to her kitchen to inspect the drawers of her own dishwasher.

He discovers that his machine also has a switch to place larger items on the top rack.

After the hack was discovered he declared, “My whole life has been a lie.”

Hundreds of viewers were impressed by the feature and expressed their excitement in the comments section below the video.

Then, the person reaches into the dishwasher and turns on a switch inside that lowers the top rack several inches to fit the glass. TikTok/@frunpalandet86

“Mind blown,” one wrote after learning their dishwasher had a switch to lower the rack.

“I’m so glad you posted this. I couldn’t figure it out before!!!!! commented another.

However, one person wasn’t so impressed by the TikTok user’s revelation.

“Nobody read this damn manual?” He asked bluntly.

