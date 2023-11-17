A 21-year-old letter from Osama bin Laden criticizing the US for its support of Israel went viral on social media, as young Americans said it revealed a truth they had never been told before.

Advertisement

TikTok has banned the promotion of content related to a 2002 letter written by al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden after the document went viral among US users earlier this week, with many finding that the text He says it is “mind-blowing”. Their own country.

The document, which was published by The Guardian in November 2002 but has since been removed from the newspaper’s website, came from bin Laden just months after the Saudi-born terrorist masterminded the 9/11 attacks in the eastern US. Was written.

In the letter, bin Laden highlighted the ideology that led him to organize the attacks on the US that destroyed New York’s Twin Towers on September 11, 2001, killing nearly 3,000 people and injuring thousands more. .

According to bin Laden, the attacks were justified because of America’s role in supporting Israel and what he called oppression of the Palestinian people, adding that the Palestinians would have to take “revenge” just like the people of Afghanistan.

Bin Laden argued in the letter, “The creation and continuation of Israel is one of the greatest crimes, and you are the leader of its criminals.” Rolling stone. “Every person whose hands have been contaminated by contributing to this crime will pay a price, and a heavy price to pay.”

Many young, left-wing TikTok users in the US found in the letter a truth they were never told about the US role in the Middle East. Some said that their entire view of the world had changed, and many agreed that bin Laden was “right”.

a compilation Such TikTok videos, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by journalist Yashar Ali, brought even more attention to the issue, causing the letter to resonate even more loudly in the American public debate arena. “Letter” and “Bin Laden” were trending on X on Thursday.

While many on social media praised the letter, TikTok users criticized it and encouraged others to read it, and expressed concern that young Americans could be radicalized. After coming under fire over the spread of the material, TikTok removed most of the videos about the letter and said it was investigating how the videos came to be on its platform.

The Guardian removed the letter from its website, explaining to other media companies that it did so because the document was being spread widely on social media without proper context.

But others called for the letter not to be censored.

“Don’t turn a terrorist’s long public ramblings into forbidden knowledge that people feel excited to rediscover,” Renee DiResta, research manager at the Stanford Internet Observatory, wrote in a post on Threads on Thursday. “Let people read the killer’s demands – this is the guy some TikTok idiots chose to glorify. Add more context.”

Author Talia Zane wrote on

While the video on TikTok only discussed the part of the letter dedicated to the conflict between Israel and Palestinians, other deeper parts of the letter were ignored. In the document – ​​which should be understood as a propaganda tool of an acknowledged mass murderer – Bin Laden promoted attacks on women and gay people, his anti-Semitic, misogynistic and anti-LGTBQ+ view of the world and Hoping to garner support. al Qaeda.

Bin Laden was killed in his compound in Pakistan in 2011, when he was shot by US Navy SEALs.

Source