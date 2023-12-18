TikTok owner ByteDance says OpenAI technology will be used in compliance with terms of service

TikTok’s parent company ByteDance said its use of OpenAI’s technology to aid in the development of its own artificial intelligence (AI) models was in compliance with the US firm’s terms of service, refuting claims that it had planned to create a rival service. Technology was used for.

ByteDance made the clarification on Sunday following a report by a US technology outlet that cited internal sources alleging that the Chinese short video giant used OpenAI’s technology to develop its own large language models (LLMs). While trying to cover their tracks through “Data”. Insensitivity.”

In a statement to the South China Morning Post on Sunday, ByteDance acknowledged that when the company began exploring LLM earlier this year, a small group of its engineers used OpenAI’s API service in an experimental model , which was never to be launched publicly.

It added that this initial work was discontinued in April following the introduction of a protocol to ensure compliance with OpenAI’s terms of use, allowing its GPT to “develop models that compete with OpenAI.” Prohibits the use of outputs from products.

According to the Beijing-based firm, its engineering team still uses OpenAI’s API along with some other third-party models during the “evaluation/testing process, such as score benchmarking.”

“ByteDance is licensed to use OpenAI’s API and places great emphasis on adhering to OpenAI’s terms of use,” it says.

However, OpenAI said it had suspended ByteDance’s access to its service.

“Although ByteDance’s use of our API was minimal, we have suspended their account while we investigate further,” the Microsoft-backed start-up said in a statement sent to The Verge. “If we discover that their use does not follow these policies, we will ask them to make the necessary changes or terminate their account.”

OpenAI has not officially made its service available in mainland China, which is in a fierce competition with the US for worldwide AI dominance.

The logo of ByteDance is seen at the company’s office building in Shanghai on July 4, 2023. Photo: Reuters alt=ByteDance’s logo is seen at the company’s office building in Shanghai on July 4, 2023. Photo: Reuters>

According to a post published on the open source community, the alleged benefit of OpenAI’s technology to building its own models by ByteDance was discussed in AI expert Li Kai-fu’s new venture 01.AI in his Yi-34B LLM on Meta Platform’s Llama Architecture This comes after being accused of copying. hug. The allegation sparked heated debate at the time, with some questioning the ingenuity of the Chinese AI start-up.

Ever since OpenAI launched ChatGPT powered by its GPT 3.5 model in November last year, Chinese tech companies have tried to ride the wave of generative AI to launch rival products. However, the launch of OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo model early last month is expected to increase its edge against Chinese rivals, industry insiders and analysts have said.

Meanwhile, China has seen explosive growth in the number of LLMs being developed. As of July this year, at least 130 LLMs had been issued by local tech firms and research institutes, leading tech giants including Baidu founder and CEO Robin Li to say that there are too many basic AI models in the country, which is “a huge drain on resources.” “waste”. ,

